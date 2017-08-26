Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Engagement May Force Actress To Leave ‘Suits’ After Season 7

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement rumors are firing up online and the latest reports claim that the 36-year-old actress may have to give up her TV shows once their engagement becomes official. With the latest events taking place on one of Markle’s dramas, Suits, does this mean fans and viewers will see the last of her character, Rachel Zane, after Season 7?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to be ready to take their relationship to the next level before the end of this year. If ongoing reports are to be believed, the 32-year-old British royal is allegedly planning to propose to his girlfriend by December.

While many are excited to see Prince Harry and Markle get engaged, Celeb Dirty Laundry notes that the couple’s engagement could mean the end of Markle’s acting career. Markle, who is currently playing the role of Rachel Zane on Suits, may be forced to quit in order to focus on her new life as part of the royal family.

The publication further notes that Markle’s character, Rachel, appears to be headed to some sort of trouble on Suits Season 7, as she and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) confess to working on a case without the knowledge of their boss. This spells trouble for both Rachel and Mike, which could signal the end of their careers as lawyers, the end of their stay in Pearson Specter Litt, and the end of their characters on the show.

Hollywood Life reports that Prince Harry doesn’t mind if Meghan wishes to continue her acting career after their engagement. However, the British royal is allegedly being pressured by his family and advisers to ask Markle to leave all of her shows, including Suits. Markle has already decided to leave Suits after its current season, but it looks like getting engaged to Prince Henry of Wales entails giving up more than just one role.

“If Harry and being a part of the Royal Family is what she wants then she may have to leave Hollywood behind for good.”

Whatever may be Markle’s decision, many fans will continue cheering for Meghan and Prince Harry. The couple’s recent outing in Botswana strengthened speculations that the couple may already be engaged. According to E! News, Prince Harry is also planning a “romantic surprise” for Meghan, as they continue the celebration of the Suits actress’s birthday in Zambia.

Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement would mean the end of Markle’s acting career on Suits and other projects?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]