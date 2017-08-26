Kris Jenner Flashes Defiant Smile After Awkward Run-In With Caitlyn At A Party

Ex-couple Caitlyn and Kris Jenner reportedly had an awkward run-in at a dinner party recently, leaving everyone at the event feeling “uncomfortable.”

On Wednesday night, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians and I Am Cait stars came face to face in an unexpected encounter at a party held at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu.

Although Kris and Caitlyn were reportedly at the same event, they were not pictured together during and after the party. However, photos of the two leaving the venue separately surfaced online, adding more to speculations that there was indeed an awkward run-in.

In the photos, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch can be seen rocking an elegant black lace top with a high neck, shoulder pads, and bow. Meanwhile, the controversial transgender donned a black mini dress matched with a simple cardigan.

Sources present at the party revealed that the awkward encounter between Kris and Caitlyn had made everyone in the room uncomfortable. The former couple allegedly did not say a word to each other, adding more tension to the unexpected meeting.

“They noticed each other from across the crowded room and the obvious tension was uncomfortable for anyone that noticed, and people definitely noticed.”

Despite the awkward run-in, Kris seems to have the last laugh at the end of the party. Photos released by Hollywood Life revealed that the 61-year-old socialite was beaming at the camera as she was heading to her car.

On the other hand, Caitlyn looked grumpy as she made her exit from the restaurant.

Oh and guess who's meeting us in #neworleans? Catch us together TONIGHT on @IAmCait A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 10, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

Just recently, Kris slammed Caitlyn for claiming that it was her idea to shoot Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reality star did not hold back in setting the record straight, calling the claims “absurd.”

She even joked that her ex-husband should be reminded that the phenomenal reality show bears the Kardashian, not Jenner, name.

“It’s so absurd. I’m not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it’s called Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

#TheKardashianDecade @hollywoodreporter A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

This is not the first time that Kris and Caitlyn made their feud public. It can be recalled that the former husband and wife have been at war ever since the former Olympian released a controversial tell-all book called The Secrets Of My Life.

The memoir revealed some shocking claims about Kris, their marriage, and her personal life. The rest of the Kardashians were also affected with the feud, so much so that they have little to no contact with Caitlyn.

[Featured Images by Tommaso Boddi, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]