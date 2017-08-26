‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Pose For New Steamy Photos Weeks Before Season 3 Premiere

Droughtlander is almost over! In two weeks, Outlander will return to television with its long-awaited Season 3 premiere. The new season promises to take fans on a more eventful and intense journey as Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) struggle to find a way to be together despite being in different centuries.

To give fans a sneak peek of how hot Outlander Season 3 is going to be, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are gracing the new cover of Entertainment Weekly. The magazine includes 10 steamy photos of the two actors as Jamie and Claire.

The provocative pictures, which are reminiscent of romance novel covers, show Jamie and Claire as if they’re two lovers stranded on an island. They were shot on location in Cape Town, South Africa, where Outlander was filming several important scenes for its third season.

This was certainly a huge departure from the series’ usual Scotland location, which means fans are about to witness a major shift in the story. According to Caitriona Balfe, shooting under the heat was a challenge but a nice change from “freezing in Scotland.”

“The scripts were quite physically intensive. Either you’re out on the beaches all day or traipsing through a jungle. But I relished the chance to get down and dirty. So it’s good.”

Outlander Season 3 will show Jamie and Claire being literally separated across centuries. It picks up where Season 2 left off, at the doomed Battle of Culloden. Jamie will face his fiercest nemesis, Captain Jack Black Randall, on the battlefield for the final time. Jamie forces Claire, who is pregnant with their child, to go back to her life in the 1940s so she could raise their child safely.

The previously released Season 3 trailers show Jamie and Claire’s painful separation until Jamie resolves to find a way to overcome two centuries so he could be with his one true love. Once reunited, they will have to travel across the Atlantic Ocean to face another adventure.

Season 3 is based on “Voyager,” author Diana Gabaldon’s third novel in her Outlander series. In the book, Jamie and Claire’s emotional reunion will take place at a printer’s shop, where Jamie is working. Outlander producer Ronald D. Moore previously confirmed that this powerful scene will happen after Episode 5, TV Line reported.

“As always, we take our cues from the book first. The books laid out this episodic story of Jamie. You had five chapters of his life [beginning with the Battle of Culloden]. That’s five episodes right there.”

Outlander Season 3 will premiere on Sept. 10, 8 p.m. on Starz.

[Featured Image by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images]