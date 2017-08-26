NBA Rumors: Andrew Bogut Very Interested In Joining Boston, Celtics Waiting For Aussie’s Full Recovery

Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics are not done yet in building a title-contending team in preparation for the 2017-18 NBA season. After trading for Kyrie Irving, the Celtics suddenly have an open roster spot which they could use to sign a free agent. The latest rumors suggest that Andrew Bogut may end up joining the Celtics once he’s fully recovered from his injury.

Last February, Andrew Bogut named the Celtics as one of his preferred destinations after being bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Bogut chose to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, but played only one game before breaking his leg. As of now, the 32-year-old Australian center is an unrestricted free agent and is expected to be back in full form before training camp. According the Boston Globe, the Celtics expressed interest in adding Andrew Bogut on their team.

“Still, his discussions with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens resonated, and a source close to Bogut said he is very interested in joining Boston and is expected to be fully healthy at the start of training camp. Bogut is a strong defender and, if healthy, he would immediately become the Celtics’ best rebounder. But Boston would want to be sure that the 32-year-old has sufficiently recovered from the broken leg that sidelined him for several months.”

Andrew Bogut will undeniably be a great addition to Boston, giving them a reliable backup center or a frontcourt partner for Al Horford. The Celtics have been looking for Horford’s frontcourt partner since the last offseason and Bogut could be the man they are waiting for.

However, Bogut’s effectiveness will depend on how coach Brad Stevens will utilize him. In his lone season with the Mavericks, Bogut struggled to make himself fit in Dallas’ frontcourt, especially when he played together with Dirk Nowitzki. In 26 games, he only averaged 3.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.0 block on 46.9 percent shooting from the field.

If the Celtics are serious about signing him, the contract negotiation is expected to start once Andrew Bogut is fully recovered. Boston is already over the salary cap and can only offer Bogut a minimum-salary deal, which could be worth $2.3 million. Other players who are on the Celtics’ radar include Boris Diaw, Dante Cunningham, Thomas Robinson, Kris Humphries, Tyler Zeller, and Matt Barnes.

