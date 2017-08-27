Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Breaks YouTube Record After T-Swift’s Hiatus

Being one of the most successful musicians of her generation, Taylor Swift has always been busy releasing new albums, holding concerts, and attending events with her squad. However, the “Bad Blood” hitmaker is noticeably absent in the Hollywood scenes this year but she is now ready for her epic comeback with “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Taylor Swift is known for blatantly putting her emotions into words. While her previous songs mainly focused on her failed relationships, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter now expanded her content to dissing her foes.

Since the Grammy winner is not one to spill out her secrets and reveal the identity of the people in her songs, fans took the liberty to make their own guesses as to who Taylor Swift is referring to in her new diss track, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Some say it could be Kanye West, Katy Perry, or even Kim Kardashian. While people are still busy dissecting the lyrics of the song, Taylor Swift easily broke a YouTube record for having the most views within 24 hours of its debut than any other lyric video in YouTube history.

Taylor Swift’s plan of keeping a low profile before her comeback turned out to be a huge success as both fans and critics became even more curious than they already were before. So when the “Wildest Dream” singer teased her return to the music scene in her social media, it quickly became a highly-anticipated moment.

When “Look What You Made Me Do” was finally launched on YouTube, the catchy and intriguing track was watched more than 19 million times in 24 hours after its release on Friday, Aug. 25.

Although Taylor Swift’s new song clearly revealed that she is still unhappy with someone, her rival Katy Perry, on the other hand, has previously shared that she is ready to bury the hatchet with her ex-pal.

Katy Perry was a guest star on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden back in May and the 32-year-old “Swish Swish” singer was shockingly candid when it came to spilling the details about her ongoing feud with Taylor Swift.

The ex-friends have been avoiding the topic for quite a long time, but it seems like the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker is now ready to open up and talk about it and just be done with it.

“Honestly, it’s really like, she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.”

Katy Perry then told James Corden that she tried to reach out to Taylor Swift at the time but Harry Styles’ former fling totally shut everything down.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]