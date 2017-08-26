‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Aug. 28 To Sept. 1: Eric Breaks Up A Fight Between Quinn And Sheila

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a fiery week ahead not just because of the fire Bill started to get rid of Spectra. Eric will also find Quinn and Sheila going at each other at the Forrester Mansion. It’s going to be another week full of intrigue and discoveries.

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) lies are going to be out in the open, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) will waste no time in confronting her. It’s going to be quite a chaotic confrontation between these two. Quinn will tell Sheila that Eric (John McCook) will waste no time in getting rid of her once he discovers she has been lying about her symptoms.

Just when Quinn heads out of the door, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Sheila is going to stop Quinn. It seems like some vases will be thrown, pillows will be cut open, and Sheila and Quinn will go all out as they attack each other. Eventually, Sheila will manage to put Quinn in a choke-hold, firmly pressed on the ground. Quinn will insist Eric stop having feelings for Sheila once he figures out she killed his wife. This will be the wake-up call Sheila needs, and she will abandon her evil intentions. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also reveal Eric will arrive to find them fighting. He will order them to settle their differences and reflect on their actions.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also be part of the family drama. He will try to offer some advice to Eric but he might not be in the mood to listen to Ridge. It’s definitely going to be a dramatic week on the Bold and the Beautiful.

Other B&B Spoilers

Today is #Spectra's last chance to save the company. How do you think it will go? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/7zamSevswO — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) August 23, 2017

Don Most from Happy Days will make an appearance on Bold and the Beautiful on Monday as the electrician. Spoilers also reveal Charlie will be involved in the scheme Sheila is cooking up. Billy torched Sally’s dreams by starting a fire, but he might land in a difficult position if his involvement with the fire comes to light. His son Liam is not happy with what his father did. It’s definitely going to be another eventful week, and the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease exciting scenes for next week.

TODAY: Sally has a revealing conversation with Thomas before the start of her official fashion show. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/0647mEGtiv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 25, 2017

