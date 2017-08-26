Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Getting More Job Opportunities After Split From ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star?

Although Tyga has been working in the music industry since 2001, the rapper is famously known as Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend. Despite the popularity of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the rapper could not take his career to the next level when they were together. Now, it appears that the father of one is doing a lot better after splitting from the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Tyga, real name Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, recently nabbed a modeling gig for an online fashion retailer called BooHooMan. The 27-year-old rapper posed in a series of pictures, showing off some of the popular ensembles from the brand.

In one of the photos, the “Stimulated” singer was seen wearing a black insulated bomber jacket, white shirt, and a pair of trendy zipped-up jeans. Tyga also accessorized with a beanie, scarf, some colored sunglasses, and his signature chunky necklaces.

Kylie Jenner’s ex looked undeniably cool as he sat on top of a chair, looking straight at the camera while holding a fashionable dog chain. One image even showed Tyga playing with $100 bills, almost mocking the people who think that he’s a loser and not successful enough for the Kylie Lip Kit mogul.

Now that he has finally expanded his brand, Tyga has seemingly proven that he can be successful even without the help of other people like Kylie Jenner. It will certainly be interesting to see if this modeling gig takes off.

Meanwhile, ever since the “Rack City” rapper got into a relationship with Kylie Jenner, people assumed that he was just in it for the money. It’s no secret that the Kardashian/Jenner clan is such a huge brand that everything they touch turns into gold — except for Tyga.

On top of that, the ex-fiance of Blac Chyna brought nothing but bad press for the first family of reality TV.

Not only was he branded a free loader, but his former fiancee also called him a deadbeat dad. Almost all news linked to Tyga is about him not having a substantial income. The rapper is a father to 4-year-old King Cairo, and according to Blac Chyna, he has never given her financial support. However, Tyga’s camp explained that everything had already been settled.

