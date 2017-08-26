Jay Z Explains The Meaning Of Twins’ Names Sir And Rumi, Gushes About Blue Ivy’s Freestyle Rap Skills

Jay Z finally dished about the real reason why he and Beyonce named their 2-month-old twins Sir and Rumi. The rap mogul also gushed about his eldest child, Blue Ivy, and her adorable freestyle rap skills.

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old father of three opened up about the meaning behind his twins’ unique names. In an interview with Rap Radar, Jay Z shared that he and Beyonce personally picked the names based on their favorites.

According to Jay Z, their daughter’s name, Rumi, was derived from their favorite poet, while their son’s moniker, Sir, has a manly meaning to it.

“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter. Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

The 4:44 rapper also talked about their firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy, and her adorable rapping skills. Apparently, the 5-year-old girl has taken after her dad’s forte and has been dropping freestyle raps like a pro.

In fact, Jay Z proudly revealed that Blue Ivy ended up with a big cameo on his latest album and performed a freestyle for one of the bonus tracks on 4:44. He also added that his daughter even rapped for several minutes.

“I can’t even listen to that song no more. I only listen to her freestyle, and then I’m like, ‘I can’t listen to this.’ … She got the headphones and she climbed on the little stool, and then she just started rapping. I was like, ‘Oh, s–t.’ I have [her full freestyle] on my phone. Five minutes! Five minutes of her doing that.”

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The “99 Problems” hitmaker admitted that hearing Blue Ivy do the “boom shakalaka” part in his song is one of the great memories he’ll always treasure. He also shared how proud he is that her daughter seems to be following his footsteps at such a young age.

“She kept doing that ‘boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka’ [part]. I was like, ‘Oh, she understands the concept of a hook.’ She’s 5, and she understands the concept of a hook. I was like, ‘What the f–k is going on in here?’ One of the great memories.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 21, 2016 at 8:00pm PDT

Jay Z, who is currently busy with his 4:44 album, is planning to take his family with him on his highly anticipated tour. The “Numb/Encore” rapper revealed that he intentionally scheduled his tour for October so that he could have at least four months to bond with his family.

He also noted that despite his hectic schedule, he remains focused on Beyonce and their three children.

“They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway but I’m just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I’m not doing anything. I’m just focused on them. I’m not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 17, 2015 at 4:17am PDT

Meanwhile, Beyonce has been very busy with Sir and Rumi. The Lemonade singer is reportedly slowly getting back to her normal routine, two months after giving birth to twins.

There were also claims that Blue Ivy has been a very hands-on big sister to Sir and Rumi. Sources told People that the toddler has completely bonded with her siblings and never really felt left out.

Reports added that Blue Ivy has been helping her mom with diaper and feeding duties, adding that she was never jealous of the twins.

Jay Z, Beyonce, and their three children are now in the process of moving into a $90 million Bel-Air mansion, which the couple bought recently.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]