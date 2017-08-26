Tori Roloff, Baby Jackson, And Zach Visit Walt Disney Studios, ‘LPBW’ Fans Gush At Special, Personalized Tour

Tori Roloff, Zach, and Baby Jackson recently went on an unforgettable Walt Disney Studios tour. Unlike the average day in the legendary studio, however, Tori and her family ended up spending the day with iconic Disney artist Mike Gabriel and his family, who gave the Roloffs some VIP treatment.

As revealed in Tori’s latest Instagram post, her family was not just able to see the sights and sounds of Walt Disney Studios; they were also able to personally visit some special spots, such as Walt Disney’s own office. Needless to say, Tori, Zach, and even baby Jackson completely enjoyed the tour. The Little People, Big World star summarized her family’s experience in her latest upload’s brief caption.

“Wow. I can’t even explain the magic that happened today. My Disney heart is so full. We got to meet the legend @themikegabrielart and his UHMAZING daughters @kelseyflynnrodriguez and @_bridgetgabriel and they toured us around Walt Disney studios. It was a dream. We got to stand in Walt Disney’s actual office. I have to say I almost shed a tear. Such an icon.”

Apart from gushing about her family’s overwhelming experience at Walt Disney Studios, Tori also expressed her gratitude to Gabriel and his daughters, Kelsey and Bridget, who personally accommodated the reality TV family on their tour. Extending her gratitude, Tori invited the Disney artist’s family to drop by Roloff farms, where she, Zach and baby Jackson would ensure that their previous hosts would be given the VIP treatment, as well.

“It is an experience that will be hard to top but darn we will try and return the favor if you guys ever make your way up to Portland!! Thank you so much, Mike, Kelsey, and Bridget. This is something we will be talking about for years to come!”

Needless to say, Tori’s social media followers are gushing at the reality TV family’s latest, seemingly most enjoyable trip yet. After just two hours, Tori’s latest Instagram post already gained more than 21,300 likes and more than 120 comments, many of which were from fans who gushed at the LPBW family’s latest adventure.

“I would have cried for sure! What an opportunity!” gushed one commenter.

“So amazing and sooooo jealous! This is my dream to have a tour like this there someday. Literally a dream come true for all Disney lovers,” wrote another.

Tori Roloff has teased her family’s Walt Disney Studios trip for some time now, at one point even asking her social media followers for some tips on getting tickets and passes to the historical place. Apart from visiting Walt Disney Studios, however, Tori, Zach, and Jackson Roloff also seem to be heading to Tori’s side of the family, where Baby J is set to meet his great-grandmother, as stated in a previous report from the Inquisitr.

Interestingly, Tori, Zach, and Jackson Roloff’s trip is happening roughly at the same time as the final week of Audrey Roloff’s pregnancy. The LPBW star is set to give birth at any time, and at this point, Amy, Matt and Tori’s entire family are away from Roloff Farms.

Little People, Big World is expected to return for its latest season later this year on TLC.

