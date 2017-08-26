‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast: Two More Celebrities Make The Cut To Growing List

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 is less than one month away and names have gradually been spoiled over who’s going to make up the fall cast, and two more have made the cut.

Married couple, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will reportedly join the cast of Dancing with the Stars and compete for a chance at winning the Mirrorball trophy. A source spilled the news to People magazine late Friday afternoon.

Nick, 43, and Vanessa, 36, have three children together and have been married since 2011.

The full cast for Season 25 won’t be revealed for at least a week, but rumors of who may or may not appear on the hit reality show continue.

The Lacheys are the second married celebrity couple to compete on Dancing with the Stars. In 2015, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega competed on the show. Alexa made it sixth place and her husband made it to semi-finals in Season 21.

E! News writes in its report that the perfect pairing for Nick and Vanessa would be married pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. It would definitely be an entertaining match-up if DWTS producers went for that. Part of the reason Peta wanted to go back on the show was to get back in the game after having a baby. Both she and Vanessa Lachey gave birth earlier this year. Although the women are already fabulously fit, being on DWTS ensures it stays that way!

It’s already been revealed that Drew Scott from Property Brothers and professional wrestler, Nikki Bella will be on the DWTS cast this fall.

On August 24, the full cast of professional dancers competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 were officially announced. The pros appearing this fall are Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Mark Ballas, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, and Witney Carson.

To review, that makes four celebrities unofficially confirmed who’re appearing on Dancing with the Stars Season 25. The full cast will be revealed on Wednesday, September 6 and the premiere will air on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m., ET/PT on ABC.

