New Taylor Swift Song Lyrics: Pop Star Returns With ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

The debut of new Taylor Swift music has led to the internet buzzing all day long, as “Look What You Made Me Do” was released from her new Reputation album. This is the first new album from Taylor since 1989 was released in October 2014. The reviews have been mixed, but the song lyrics have been causing quite a stir. Check out the Taylor Swift song lyrics for “Look What You Made Me Do” below.

While we have to wait until November 10 for the full album, we did get the first single off the album and it seems like Swift is writing about a familiar topic: her haters. The rumors have been going around today regarding who was the inspiration behind this song. Is it Kimye? Or maybe the feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift continues with this diss track? We will never fully know, but maybe the full Taylor Swift album will give more details.

The official video to “Look What You Made Me Do” will debut Sunday night during the VMAs on MTV, which happen to be hosted by Katy Perry. This has started even more rumors, as people are saying that Perry and Swift will squash the feud and sing together to rekindle their friendship.

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo by @taylorswift13 has debuted at #1 on the iTunes Worldwide song chart! pic.twitter.com/ERFogt5vZ5 — Taylor Swift Updates (@1989TUpdates) August 25, 2017

While their friendship has been on the outs, Lena Dunham has remained a part of Taylor’s squad through it all. It doesn’t hurt that Dunham’s boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, wrote and produced the song with Taylor. She also happened to share a joke from her father on Twitter, as he gave a review of the new single.

Finally got my father to weigh in on @taylorswift13 @jackantonoff single: "I don't trust my body but my body trusts me! Very cool lyrics!" — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 25, 2017

Unfortunately, many of us mishear the lyrics to some of our favorite songs. That is why the official song lyrics to “Look What You Made Me Do” are needed. Taylor is definitely taking on her haters with this first single, but which hater specifically? Check out the lyrics and you take a guess.

“[Verse 1] I don’t like your little games Don’t like your tilted stage The role you made me play Of the fool, no, I don’t like you I don’t like your perfect crime How you laugh when you lie You said the gun was mine Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you [Pre-Chorus] But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! [Chorus] Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me do Ooh, look what you made me do Look What you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me do [Verse 2] I don’t like your kingdom keys They once belonged to me You ask for a place to sleep Locked me out and threw a feast (what?) The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure Baby, I got mine, but you’ll all get yours [Pre-Chorus] But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! [Chorus] Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me do Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me do [Verse 3] I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams (Look what you made me do) (Look what you made me do) “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.” “Why?” “Oh ’cause she’s dead!” [Chorus] Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me do Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me do”

Can a still photo be off beat? pic.twitter.com/ZtDlKdWMxW — yc (@yc) August 25, 2017

Whether you are a Swiftie or not, any pop star that releases a song is going to have people that love it and people that hate it. Taylor Swift is no exception, but she is going to continue on with life and probably sell millions of copies of Reputation, so no loss for her.

