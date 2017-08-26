Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo’s Fans Are Concerned For Them As Hurricane Rushes Texas

Jinger Duggar Vuolo lives with her husband, Jeremy, in Laredo, Texas, since getting married. At the moment, everyone in Texas is preparing for Hurricane Harvey, and it turns out the Vuolos live in an area that could be hit. Fans have been worried if Jinger and Jeremy are right in the path and it sounds like that is not an issue, but they are a few hours away from it. Duggar Family Blog shared an update about what is going on and how close they are to the hurricane.

This storm has caused a lot of problems, including leaving over 20,000 cruise passengers stranded on the water on cruise ships. The Inquisitr shared that some are even staying overnight in Cozumel. Now, people that are near the coast are really concerned, and Laredo, Texa,s is just three hours from the coast. They are not in the direct path of the storm, which means they don’t need to be near as worried as if they lived on the coast. Many areas in south Texas are dealing with a lot of rain already from the storm.

One thing going in Laredo, Texas, is that some people will be evacuated to the area to get away from their home that is right in the path of the storm. Jeremy and Jinger should be fine where they are at, but being involved in the church, you know it is very possible they will be helping out people who end up getting sent to their area.

At this time, it doesn’t sound like Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo have a big reason to be worried or should rush off to Arkansas to be with family. They recently bought their home in Laredo and will more than likely just be sticking this storm out at home. Hopefully, things will end up working out okay for them.

Are you concerned that Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo might have problems due to Hurricane Harvey? Do you feel like these two need to rush to Arkansas to be with her family?

