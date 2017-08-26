‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Week 9 Nominees For Eviction Revealed In Live Feeds Update

Big Brother 19 spoilers now include the nominees for eviction. New Head of Household Jason Dent hosted the Nomination Ceremony on Friday (August 25), officially naming his two nominees. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jason won the endurance competition late Thursday night (August 24), giving him the power in the BB19 house. It’s worth pointing out that Alex Ow let him win it, though, as she quit the competition and allowed Jason to have the HOH room for the first time this summer.

Mark Jansen just got evicted and sent to the BB19 jury house, leaving only eight people competing for the $500,000 prize. It limited the people who Jason Dent could target for eviction during Week 9, but he already had a plan getting fed to him by Paul Abrahamian and Alex Ow. The houseguests at risk of going home at the August 31 Eviction Ceremony are Kevin Schlehuber, Raven Walton, and Matt Clines. How the week progresses will dictate who is most at risk and how the Big Brother 19 spoilers for next week will look.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Jason Dent put Raven Walton and Matt Clines on the block. This means that Raven and Matthew will automatically get a chance to play for the Power of Veto, but they are definitely at risk this week. If the plan continues to be a backdoor idea to get out Kevin Schlehuber, then it won’t matter to Jason whether Raven or Matt win. It also keeps the options open and provides some very unsurprising Big Brother 19 spoilers for the live feed viewers.

Who is heading to jury and who gets to fight another day? Catch up on last night’s #BB19: https://t.co/bf7UABxHBC pic.twitter.com/gVkBnBhttZ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 25, 2017

Next, comes the Veto Competition on Saturday (August 26), where the Head of Household, his two nominees, and three other houseguests will play for the Power of Veto. If Kevin Schlehuber is ever going to win a competition, then this is the time for him to do it. Saving himself from sitting on the block during the upcoming Eviction Ceremony would ensure that he survives at least one more week in the BB19 house. Any other scenario and Kevin is going to be placed right in the crosshairs of the voters.

The next episode of Big Brother 19 will air on Sunday night at 8 p.m. PT/ET. This is where CBS viewers will get to watch the Week 9 Head of Household Competition play out and then the Nomination Ceremony. Before the episode airs, though, there are going to be a number of additional BB19 spoilers on the live feeds, including who wins the Power of Veto and whether or not they plan on using it. This will all lead to the next Eviction Ceremony, where someone else joins the BB19 jury on August 31 and only seven contestants remain in the house.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]