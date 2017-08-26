Watch Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Links For Mega-Fight

Boxing fans who want to watch the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight live online will be in luck, with live streaming video offered across the world — including some with a chance to see the bout for free.

The two unlikely opponents will square off on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas. The main event starts at 7 p.m. ET.

The fight is one of the most-hyped in decades, pitting the undefeated Mayweather looking for his 50th win against McGregor, the biggest star in the UFC who is making his professional boxing debut. The bout is expected to be one of the most-watched of all time, with some experts predicting it could see up to one billion viewers. And many of them will be able to watch live online, with streaming video being offered by outlets across the globe.

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight live online through Showtime Pay Per View, which has exclusive rights to the fight. It will cost $89.95 for regular definition and $99.95 for high definition. Fans looking to order the fight can click here for information on how to order the bout.

For boxing fans in the U.K., the match will be seen on Sky Box Office — and at quite a big discount than American fans. While the fight will cost close to $100 for viewers in the United States, Sky Sports Box Office is offering the fight for close to a fifth of that cost, the Telegraph noted. Boxing fans who want to watch the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight live online can click here for details on how to sign up through Sky Box Office.

It may be quite a late night — or a very early morning — for fans in the U.K. and Ireland hoping to watch McGregor vs. Mayweather live online. The fight is expected to start at close to 4 a.m. BST.

Fans around the globe will also a get a chance to watch streaming video of the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight. Those in the Philippines can watch the fight on Sky Sports, in Australia it can be seen on Foxtel, and fans in Africa can see it on SuperSport.

$500m in pay-per-view, $70m in ticket sales: Mayweather vs McGregor is simply about money | @andydunnmirrorhttps://t.co/HyEPJdGKLb — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) August 26, 2017

The luckiest fans appear to be those in Russia, who can watch the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight live online — and for free. There will be a live stream of the fight offered on the 1TV.ru website, and it will reportedly cost no more than the normal subscription.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]