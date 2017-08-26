Pippa Middleton Seen Again Without Husband James Matthews As Kate Middleton Baby Rumors Circulate

Pippa Middleton got married in May to James Matthews. Shortly after the wedding, the couple was seen together going to other people’s weddings and attending matches at Wimbledon. But in August, the three times that the 33-year-old socialite was seen, her husband was nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile, baby rumors are circulating for her older sister, Kate Middleton. She already has two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but it looks like she is making sure the royal line continues strongly!

So far, after her wedding, Pippa herself has not been subject to any pregnancy rumors. In fact, after the whirlwind summer of honeymoon, Wimbledon and more, she seems to be resuming her life before she married James Matthews.

Most recently, the younger sister of Kate Middleton was seen walking her two dogs in London. She definitely played the part of English high class by donning Kate Spade and Pop & Suki for a little jaunt with her canines.

“The newlywed, whose husband is British financier James Matthews, paired a $195 sleeveless eyelet top from Kate Spade New York with cream jeans, white sneakers, tortoiseshell glasses and an oxblood cross-body Pop & Suki bag for the low-key outing,” reported Us Weekly.

Pippa Middleton Stills Walks Her Dogs at Kings Road in London https://t.co/RO67hOaVPF pic.twitter.com/UUvokUlRMN — Celebskart (@celebskart) August 26, 2017

Before this, Pippa was seen again without her husband, biking to her favorite gym in her neighborhood. Before she got back together with James Matthews, when she was in the throes of breakup, she competed in one race after another, channeling her energy towards physically demanding activities.

When she was in a three-year relationship with Nico Jackson, a banker who has since relocated to Geneva, she was rumored to be looking at mansions with multiple bedrooms. They were looking at properties that ranged from £1.95 million to £2.5 million, according to Daily Mail.

With James Matthews, she has not yet been seen house hunting for a place with children in mind. They still live in his townhouse in Chelsea, which she moved into way before the wedding.

Pippa Middleton has officially moved in with James Matthews. Engagement on the horizon? https://t.co/deJe35odpu pic.twitter.com/YyYatJr3sk — Middleton Maven (@MiddletonMaven) May 7, 2016

The last time that the 33-year-old socialite was seen with her husband was at this year’s Wimbledon. Since making that much needed appearance, the new couple has not been seen at any functions, events or even out and about in London.

[Featured Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]