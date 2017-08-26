Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Says He Knows What’s Best For People, Won’t Be Politically Correct

Jill Duggar’s husband, former missionary Derick Dillard, infuriated his Twitter followers by sharing his belief that he knows what’s best for other people. The Counting On star also suggested that people should be free to judge others without worrying about being politically correct.

Derick Dillard’s latest social media controversy comes on the heels of his transphobic Twitter attack on Jazz Jennings, a 16-year-old girl who stars on the TLC reality series I Am Jazz. Derick used the wrong pronouns when referring to Jazz, and he scoffed that her show “follows a non-reality.” He also asserted that “‘transgender’ is a myth.”

“Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” Derick wrote.

Many netizens expressed outrage over 28-year-old Derick Dillard singling out an underage girl to launch his social media assault on the transgender community, and the International Business Times reported that one of his fellow TLC stars even spoke out against him for cyber-bullying Jazz. Whitney Thore, the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, slammed Dillard for “using religion to justify bigotry.” However, the outcry over his remarks has not deterred Derick Dillard from speaking his mind on social media; he’s just making more general statements now instead of targeting specific people.

On Friday, Derick Dillard took to Twitter to rail against political correctness. However, it’s unclear if his vague tweet had anything to do with the backlash he received after criticizing Jazz Jennings.

If we truly love people, we won't only speak what's easiest. Our standard shouldn't be what's politically correct, but what's best 4 people. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 25, 2017

Many of Derick’s Twitter followers disagreed with his sentiment. They pointed out that he seems to be suggesting that he knows what’s best for people and that it should be okay for him to say potentially hurtful things about others. They also wondered what makes him think that he’s entitled to pick and choose what behavior is and isn’t okay for others.

“If you truly loved people (and God) you’d have the humility to admit that it’s not for you to decide what is best for others,” wrote one of his followers.

“Well therein lies your problem. Who are you to judge? Live and let live. Be kind to others,” another commented.

Jazz Jennings isn't letting Derick Dillard's transphobic tweet get to her: https://t.co/qjtCkhKCzB pic.twitter.com/7bTv0xD8my — Glamour (@glamourmag) August 4, 2017

Some of Dillard’s followers said that he should leave the judging up to God, and others suggested that he needs an attitude adjustment if he hopes to win any converts to his preferred brand of Christianity. He was accused of coming off as patronizing and arrogant, and he did not respond to calls to elaborate on what he thinks is “best” for people.

“The angry, mocking know-it-all attitude isn’t Christlike. Not winning any souls w/ that. Maybe high fives from other bullies, but that’s it,” read another response to his tweet.

U know your condescension & judgement serves to turn people away from God? No one ever said "if Derick thinks I'm wrong, I'll change" — WriterGirl1228 (@WriterGurl1228) August 25, 2017

However, Jill Duggar’s husband revealed that he thinks he is being Christlike.

“Yes! Jesus loves all people, and I am trying to be more like him by the work of the Holy Spirit,” Dillard wrote in response to a Twitter follower who asked him if he loves all people.

Derick Dillard might think that he knows so much that he can determine what’s best for everyone, but he’s about to head back to school. According to the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page, he has enrolled in the Cross Church School of Ministry, a one-year program for aspiring religious leaders. He and Jill Duggar have also been busy promoting Cross Church’s weekly service for Arkansas college students. The couple has been unemployed since the beginning of the month when they announced that they would no longer be working as missionaries.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

While he works toward a new career in ministry, Derick Dillard may want to find a gig to help him support his family. According to the Hollywood Gossip, he and Jill Duggar might lose their Counting On paycheck over his attack on Jazz Jennings.

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]