Reasons Why Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Broke Up, According To Report

Why did Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi break up? The split was announced on Friday when the Bachelor couple released a joint statement saying they gave their relationship their all and were “saddened” they didn’t get the “fairytale ending” that they’d hoped for. While the pair also said they’d be there for each other “no matter what,” a source says there were some specific reasons for ending their engagement.

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi also said in their statement that they’ll “part ways” with “lots of love and admiration” for one another. They were engaged five months after The Bachelor 2017 finale aired in March, but there were predictions that they wouldn’t last due to their goals and Vanessa’s life being firmly rooted in Canada. While their split sounds amicable, an insider talking to Radar Online claim Nick and Vanessa’s differences were bad enough to warrant a breakup.

The source says one big reason why Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi split had to do with “jealousy.” The insider goes on to say that it “wasn’t a good match” and that Vanessa was “jealous” of all the opportunities Nick had. She also was tired of being ignored while Nick still got attention, especially from women who were often around him.

Another reason for the breakup was allegedly because Nick Viall never thought he made the “right choice” in picking Vanessa Grimaldi. The source explains that Nick shouldn’t have chosen anyone in The Bachelor finale episode.

Vanessa never got comfortable living in the United States, the insider continues. She allegedly hated Los Angeles, but loved the weather. Grimaldi also looked down on Hollywood and that didn’t go over well with Nick Viall, who was perceived to be interested in furthering his career in Tinseltown.

An earlier report by Radar Online alleged that Vanessa was a “nuisance” when Nick was on Dancing with the Stars, apparently “barging” in on Nick during rehearsals.

Gossip Cop debunked a report by Hollywood Life that was similar to Radar Online‘s in which a dubious source claimed Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are “too different” and that Vanessa wasn’t keen on living life as a “pseudo celebrity in Hollywood” while Nick chased his dreams.

When Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi appeared on After the Final Rose, there was some tense moments between them. As Hollywood Reporter touched on in its report of the breakup, Vanessa pointed out in the televised special that Nick wasn’t as “empathetic” towards her feelings as she’d like and admitted they were still “getting to know each other. That’s the reality.”

Others who know Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi say they tried as hard as they could to make the relationship work before they announced their break up. Famous Bachelor contestants and twins Emily and Haley Ferguson said they spent a lot of time with Nick and Vanessa together and separately. The twins told People magazine that they know the couple “loved each other very much and tried very hard to make their relationship work.” They added that like any relationship, they had their “ups and downs.” The Fergusons asked that everyone respect Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s privacy at this time.

