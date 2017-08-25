There has been an attack outside of Buckingham Palace and two London police officers have been injured. Both officers received injuries to their arms, which are said not to be life threatening. They were injured while detaining the alleged assailant. The man is being held on suspicion of assault and grievous bodily harm. Both London officers were treated on the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Queen Elizabeth is not at Buckingham Palace, her chief residence, at this time, as she is spending the month of August at Balmoral Castle, her residence in Scotland. Some reports are saying that Buckingham Palace is on lockdown, but the Metropolitan Police are claiming that is not true.

“A statement from New Scotland Yard said the officers stopped the man around 8:35 p.m. (3:35 p.m. ET) because they believed he was in possession of a knife.”

There is no confirmation as to whether this was an isolated incident or part of something larger. In March, there was a terrorist incident on Westminster Bridge which trapped tourists on the London Eye until it was safe to allow visitors to disembark. Scotland Yard reportedly did lock down the attraction until all things were clear below.

“At present, we are holding all of our guests within our attractions as per tried and tested security procedures. The safety and security of our guests and staff will always be our number one priority.”

From @theroyalfamily, official photographs by renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz to mark The Queen's 90th birthday. © 2016 Annie Leibovitz A post shared by @buckinghampalaceshop on Apr 21, 2016 at 8:57am PDT

Kiana Williamson, a witness at Buckingham Palace, said that she saw the two police officers wrestling a man out of a car that had stopped in front of Buckingham Palace.

“[In less than a minute] the man had been restrained and looked almost unconscious by the side of the road.”

Since the attack in March, police presence and security has been stepped up around United Kingdom tourist sites, including Buckingham Palace.

In 1982, an intruder broke into Buckingham Palace and was able to gain access to the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth where she was in bed. Queen Elizabeth spent some time chatting with the man before calling for help.

The palace makes it a policy of not commenting on security and security procedures.

Does anyone know what's happening at Buckingham Palace? pic.twitter.com/Dbe0LPnJpt — Kristin Tewes (@KristinTewes) August 25, 2017

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Tourists Stuck On The London Eye Finally Return To Land After ‘Terror…

19 Confirmed Dead, Manchester Police Say Ariana Grande Concert…

Joan Grande, Pop Star’s Mother, Helped Rescue Manchester…

Queen Elizabeth Poses With Her Corgis On The Cover Of ‘Vanity Fair’

The arrest outside of Buckingham Palace is a breaking news story, and more information will be shared as it is available.

Do you think the incident outside of Buckingham Palace was a random incident or an act of terrorism?

[Featured Image by Rob Stothard/Getty Images]