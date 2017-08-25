Trump’s Secret Service Spends $67,100 On Golf Cart Rentals, Port-A-Potty Costs: ‘Literally Flushing Our Money’

The money problems facing the Secret Service under the Trump administration have been made public, and news about how President Donald Trump’s golf habits are having an effect upon the Secret Service financially continues to get buzz. Previously, Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles noted that about 1,000 Secret Service agents had hit the funding cap for their salaries in 2017 already — limits that were supposed to last all year under Trump’s reign. Therefore, those agents can’t get paid more money unless Congress intervenes. According to USA Today, mounting costs that the Secret Service agency incurred included $7,100 spent on portable bathroom trailers at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, from August 3 to August 21. The Secret Service faced the expense during Trump’s working vacation. Imperial Restrooms provided the trailers, with American Bridge spokesperson Brad Bainum calling the expenditures a literal waste of money.

“Leave it to Donald Trump to find a way to spend thousands of taxpayer dollars on a port-a-potty. This man is literally flushing our money down the toilet.”

The portable toilets are a smaller expense in comparison to how much the Secret Service has been forced to spend on golf carts due to Trump’s penchant for golfing. As reported by Golf Week, the Secret Service spent $60,000 on golf cart rentals thus far in 2017, during seven Mar-a-Lago jaunts, and five junkets to Trump’s golf club in Bedminster.

With the weekly cost to rent a golf car running as much as $900, and an untold number of golf carts needed to protect President Trump, the Secret Service has dropped $13,500 on golf cart rentals during one trip alone in Bedminster in August.

Such expenditures have caused confusion over whether or not the Secret Service has run out of money or not. According to Snopes, while the Secret Service hasn’t run out of money, and the Secret Service is able to bring on new employees, the agency can’t pay workers above their salary caps. What hasn’t been determined is how much more of a strain Trump has placed on the Secret Service due to overtime hours required when protecting President Trump and the Trump family during normal activities, vacations, and golf trips.

[Featured Image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images]