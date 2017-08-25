‘SNL’ Season 43 To Open With Jay-Z And Ryan Gosling On September 30

Saturday Night Live is coming back on September 30 with huge names from two different industries. Ryan Gosling is coming back as a guest host for the second time. Appearing with Hollywood’s boy next door is none other than the singer Jay-Z, who will probably grace us with some 4:44 music.

SNL confirmed Gosling’s comeback on Thursday night and on Saturday, the show’s official Twitter account posted a photo with the actor’s and rapper’s names on post-its. The post also confirmed that Season 43 kicks off at the end of September, which is a week before Ryan’s new movie Blade Runner 2049 comes out.

This may be an odd pairing, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t welcome. Many Twitter users feasted on this news, so Saturday Night Live can pretty much secure high ratings for the Season 43 opening. Add Alec Baldwin’s Trump to the equation and you have a winning formula.

With that said, Collider wonders what roles Gosling and Jay-Z will have. There’s a high chance that they will play along with Baldwin in political parodies that SNL is so famous for, but we don’t have a word yet on what acts they will put up for us.

Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z! #SNL pic.twitter.com/a2kdhJGVs0 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

Ryan Gosling first appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2015 with Leon Bridges. He made sure to bring along his dance moves with him as well as his awkwardness. That’s what people love about him though, so it’s all good in the end. Hopefully, he’ll be better this time around. He better have prepared during the last two years.

Jay-Z, on the other hand, has also made a guest appearance in the past. Back in 2003, he made a cameo when his wife Beyonce performed on SNL. He was tapped in as a guest host 7 years later alongside the legendary Betty White.

We might not be seeing the character Steve Bannon again, however. Mikey Day retired the Grim Reaper mask, he revealed in a tweet today. That’s just to be expected, as his character said goodbye to Baldwin’s Trump on last night’s episode, Deadline reported.

Farewell for now sweet Bannon mask. Off to the "Fired Trump Staffer" storage cabinet you go. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/u5y0xpG8zX — Mikey Day (@mikeyfuntime) August 25, 2017

Did you like his character? Let’s hope that Bannon is still relevant during the course of SNL Season 43.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]