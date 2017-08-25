‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale: Will Jon And Dany Find Out They’re Related, Plus, Will A Stark Die?

Already fans know that the Season 7 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones will run for nearly 80 minutes. But, what else can fans expect from the finale?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 7 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

With a shortened Season 7, Game of Thrones has still managed to cram a lot into its six episodes so far. However, with the Season 7 finale blowing out to just over 79 minutes, viewers can expect a wild ride.

While HBO has released the title for Episode 7 already, there is still no synopsis for fans to break down and analyze, word for word. Although, if you check the HBO schedule, they have been kind enough to post that Sunday will be the “season finale of the epic series.” The title of the finale, however, is somewhat telling. The Season 7 finale episode of Game of Thrones will be titled “The Dragon and the Wolf.”

Fans are already assuming this title directly refers to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), with Daenerys being the dragon and Jon being the wolf. And, considering the show director for Episode 6 has already admitted there is romance in the cards for Daenerys and Jon, the Season 7 finale might be when we get to see this.

The Season 6 finale has already revealed who Jon’s mother was and Gilly (Hannah Murray) was interrupted earlier in Season 7 from revealing to Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) that Lyanna was likely married to Rhaegar Targaryen, making Jon a legitimate heir to the iron throne. It also complicates matters more since, even though Daenerys and Jon are set up for romance, and their relationship being the perfect way to align the North and South of Westeros, the fact of the matter is that Daenerys is actually Jon’s aunt. Of course, in order for Jon and Daenerys to find this out, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) will have to tell them, since he saw Jon’s birth in one of his visions. However, considering this is Game of Thrones we are talking about, this will not likely happen until after Daenerys and Jon consummate their relationship. However, considering Samwell Tarly has been on the road for a couple of episodes, the Season 7 finale could see Sam arriving at Winterfell, talk to Bran and finding out Jon’s true lineage within Episode 7 of Game of Thrones.

Along with the prediction the Season 7 finale will deal with Jon and Daenerys, fans are also predicting, thanks to the title, that the Night King’s (Vladimir Furdik) new ice dragon created in Episode 6 of Game of Thrones will make an appearance.

Along with Daenerys and Jon’s storyline, the Huffington Post is suggesting heartache for Jon in the form of a death in his family. For those of you who are happy to see the Stark sisters, Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) reunited in Season 7, the Huffington Post is suggesting one of them could die in the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. When they spoke to the director for Episode 6, Alan Taylor, he revealed the following information about Arya and Sansa.

“I love the fact that these two come back, they’re both lethal, and I just wanted to give the impression, as much as possible, that one of them is going to die. But you’re not sure which one … Arya is certainly lethal and sort of threatening, but when Sansa sends Brienne away, who is Arya’s natural protector, something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising.”

Some fans are predicting Sansa is merely playing along with Littlefinger’s (Aidan Gillen) manipulations in order to reveal his faults at some stage. However, other fans even suggest the “surprise” could be that Sansa and Arya are really working together against Littlefinger and he will be killed by them at some stage.

While HBO hasn’t released the synopsis for Episode 7, they have released some promotional stills for the Season 7 finale. You can view them below.

You can also view the trailer for Episode 7 of Game of Thrones Season 7 below.

We know now, from both the promotional images, as well as the trailer, that the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones will also include an epic meeting between Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jon Snow.

The Season 7 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones will air on Sunday, August 27.

