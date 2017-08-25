Kristen Stewart Girlfriend: Stella Maxwell Hangs With Actress After Nude Photo Leak

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were recently targeted by a hacker who released unauthorized nude photos of the couple on the web, but they aren’t letting the scandal keep them from going about their lives.

As they pursue legal action against the person, or people, behind the invasive leak, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have attempted to keep things as normal as possible. On Thursday, they were spotted driving around Los Angeles in Stewart’s car.

On August 25, the Daily Mail shared photos of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell, revealing that the couple kept it casual for their outing with Stewart in a baggy white shirt and sunglasses and Maxwell seated beside her with their dog on her lap. For the outing, Stewart had her blonde pixie cut spiked up in the middle while the model kept her hair down.

According to the report, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell fired off a legal letter earlier this week after it was revealed that they, and several other celebrities, had been the victims of a nude photo leak. As the outlet explained, their attorney, Scott Whitehead of the Los Angeles-based firm McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP, sent a letter to multiple websites days ago, accusing their operators of committing a violation of copyright laws.

TMZ was first to confirm news of Kristen Stewart’s legal action against the websites.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell began dating one another at the end of last year. Prior to their relationship, Stewart had been linked to Alicia Cargile, while Maxwell had been linked to Miley Cyrus.

Ironically, Maxwell’s rumored ex-girlfriend, Cyrus, was also targeted by the hackers, along with Lindsey Vonn, Tiger Woods, and Katharine McPhee.

In other Stella Maxwell news, the model was recently named as an Angel of the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Following a couple of days of tryouts in New York City, the brand’s selections were confirmed and on the list of models was Maxwell’s name.

Also appearing in the upcoming show, which is set to film later this year, are Lily Aldridge, Taylor Hill, Martha Hunt, and Behati Prinsloo.

