Jessa Duggar Slammed Again For Terrible Baby Technique, Fans Think Henry Looks Like Josh Duggar

Jessa Duggar is in the hot seat again for her terrible baby rearing techniques. She is only 24 years old, but already has two babies with her husband, Ben Seewald. Considering that she already has had experience bringing up her first son Spurgeon, raising baby Henry may have been a lot easier for her. But it looks Jessa is still carrying her baby in a way that is terrible for his hips.

In the midst of Josh Duggar and his wife Anna revisiting his rehab facility up north, the Duggars uploaded a picture of Henry Seewald, who is growing up to be a big boy, much bigger than his older brother. While Michelle Duggar, Jessa’s mother, posted a picture of her grandson for the fans to enjoy, her audience spotted that baby Henry is getting carried in a terrible way.

“Did you know that wearing your baby in this way […] is not very good for the development of the hips?” A follower commented. “You can better wear your baby with his face to you. And the legs in a M way.”

“It’s so bad for their hips,” another fan chimed in. “I’ve worn my LB since he was born but they need support right to under their knees otherwise [their] legs hang and it pulls on their hips and can cause hip dysphasia. Just turn him around […] or have him on your back.”

This is not the first time that baby Henry has drawn the attention of Counting On fans. When he was nearing his sixth month, the fans started to notice that he looks a lot like his scandalous uncle, Josh Duggar.

“He looks like your brother Josh!” A fan exclaimed in a recent picture of Henry.

“Looks like Josh Duggar,” Hannah Lee wrote in the comment section.

While the 29-year-old Duggar is part of the family, he is not allowed to appear on Jill & Jessa Counting On. That’s because, back in 2015, it was revealed that he molested five underage girls, one of them being Jessa herself, and that he was a user of Ashley Madison, a web service that links people looking for extramarital services.

But now that Henry is growing up, he seems to be losing his resemblance to his uncle and looking more like Jessa’s husband.

“He looks like his daddy!” One fan wrote. “Too cute! Happy babies are such a sweet blessing!”

Others noticed that he is “getting a tooth at the bottom.”

Do you think the new season of Counting On will reveal more ways that Jessa is using bad parenting techniques? Let us know in the comments below!

