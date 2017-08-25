Conor McGregor Wife: Is UFC Fighter Married To Longtime Love Dee Devlin, The Mother Of His Son?

Conor McGregor may be headed back to the ring just a short time after he takes on Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night.

According to a new report, sources claim that the cage fighter is preparing to get down on one knee and pop the question to his girlfriend of eight years, Dee Devlin, who gave birth to his first child, son Conor Jack McGregor Jr., in May of this year.

“Word is 2018 is when he’ll take the plunge,” an insider revealed to the Mirror on August 24, adding that the couple could say “I do” as early as next summer in Dublin, Ireland.

Although the odds seemed to be stacked against him when it comes to Saturday night’s fight, a friend of the fighter told the Mirror that Conor McGregor has big plans to celebrate after the event, no matter what the results may be.

For the past few years, Conor McGregor has been open with the fact that his longtime girlfriend has been driving force behind his career and determination to succeed. That said, McGregor will reportedly take a break after his highly-anticipated fight against Mayweather and allegedly begin preparing for the “biggest wedding Dublin has seen,” the source said.

As the insider explained, Conor McGregor doesn’t cut corners when it comes to planning events, and now he just needs to pop the question.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin met in 2009 at a Dublin nightclub, and in the years that followed, despite the ups and downs of McGregor’s career and the struggles they faced because of it, Devlin stuck by him.

According to the Mirror, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s pay-per-view fight is set to be the most lucrative boxing match in history and will garner McGregor up to $90 million. Already, McGregor has been living it up as he prepares for his upcoming match, and days ago, he and Devlin were seen preparing to board a private jet and head to Las Vegas for the fight.

Earlier this year, Forbes magazine revealed that Conor McGregor currently has a net worth of $34 million. However, after Saturday’s fight payouts, he is sure to see a substantial increase in that number.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]