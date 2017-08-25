Lisa Rinna Instagram: ‘RHOBH’ Star Shows Off Her Body After Landing A Guest Role On ‘The Middle’

Lisa Rinna shared a racy photo on Instagram on August 24 because, as she explained, it was time.

As she continues production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star and mother of two took to Instagram and treated fans to a stunning photo of herself posing in front of a mirror in a black lace lingerie set.

“It was time,” 54-year=old Lisa Rinna wrote in the caption of the photo.

Lisa Rinna and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Girardi, have been filming for the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past several months and in July, they reunited with a couple of former housewives, including Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof.

As the cast confirmed on Instagram, the ladies traveled to Las Vegas for a girls trip in early July and were also joined by rumored new cast member Teddi Jo Mellencamp. However, when it comes to Mellencamp’s potential role on the eighth season of the show, Bravo TV hasn’t confirmed anything quite yet and no one seems too sure of whether she or not she will be featured in a full-time position.

Lisa Rinna joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 5 and has continued to be featured as an official housewife.

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

In other Lisa Rinna news, the soap actress turned reality star recently landed a guest-starring role on the ninth and final season of The Middle. Earlier this week, Entertainment Weekly magazine confirmed the news to readers, revealing that Rinna will be playing a character named Tammy Brooks, who is described as the “fun, charming, and filthy rich” mother of Lexie, who is played by actress Daniela Bobadilla.

Lisa Rinna has stayed busy over the summer, despite the ongoing production of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, and recently made a guest appearance as a co-host on Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

To see more of Lisa Rinna and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]