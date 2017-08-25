Jinger Duggar Stalks Jeremy Vuolo To Hone Instagram Skills, Husband Supports Hobby, Wearing Pants & Shorts

Jinger Duggar has been getting so much praise from her fans for her Instagram photography skills. She and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, has been traveling a lot, which has given her plenty of opportunities to practice taking pictures. However, the 23-year-old Duggar may have gone a little overboard with documenting their trips on Instagram

Unlike her sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, Jinger is not so keen on taking selfies. She turns her camera outward, taking in the world around her and the subjects that interest her. Considering that she has been married for only about 10 months, the subject that interests her the most is, of course, her husband.

Jeremy Vuolo, who used to be a professional soccer player, is now traveling the country and studying to join the ministry. As he is pursuing his passion, he is also giving his young wife some space to develop her own. Ever since the wedding, Jinger has developed an eye for photography and has been showing off the results on her independent Instagram.

The comment sections of her uploaded pictures are filled with fans admiring her work.

A fan wrote in the picture of her husband studying works of art at the Getty Villa, “You truly have an artistic, creative eye & gift with your photography!”

“You should set up your own Photo Studio,” another one chimed in.

However, it may be time for Jinger Duggar to find another subject who isn’t her husband. They are still in the honeymoon phase of their marriage, which means that Jeremy may not mind the exposure on Instagram so much, but he might ultimately find the constant snapping annoying.

Enjoying some excellent LA coffee with mi amor A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

“Does he enjoy you taking pics of him all the time?” a fan asked in the picture above. “My hubby gets tired of me doing it. Haha.”

This series of four photographs that Jinger took at Grace to You, the studio of Pastor John MacArthur, closely documented Jeremy Vuolo’s every move as he navigated through the facilities.

@jingervuolo & I visited the @gracetoyou headquarters today w/ Executive Director @_phil_johnson_ …I was like a little kid in a candy shop ???????????? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

The 29-year-old former soccer player has been one of the most relaxed husbands a Duggar girl has married. Not only does he encourage her photography hobby, but he also lets her wear pants, shorts, and dresses that clearly reveal her shoulders and knees. While this is not a big deal for most of the American population, the fact that Jinger grew up with a strict dress code means that this is a newfound freedom for her.

It also looks like he is giving her styling tips.

Her first pair of J's????Retro 7's???? @jumpman23 A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

He also admitted on Instagram that his wife has a better eye for artistic photography.

“[Jinger] and I enjoyed a wonderful time w/ @heraldgandi & @littledebbie456 at the Getty Villa,” he captioned one of the pictures on his account. “For a more artistic vantage-point, see [Jinger’s] photos.”

Do you think Jinger will find subjects other than her husband to push her photography skills? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]