Miley Cyrus Is Hoping Liam Hemsworth Will Come With Her To The 2017 VMAs — Will He?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s rekindled relationship is getting stronger by the day, at least going by the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker’s gushing remarks about her man since they got back together early last year. While the two couldn’t be happier being with each other, they have managed to keep their romance low-key despite the constant scrutiny they’re getting from the media.

On August 27, Miley is set to make her big return at the MTV Video Music Awards. It goes without saying that Miley Cyrus would love to have Liam Hemsworth with her as her date for the night. The singer, however, has reportedly chosen not to put too much pressure on him, a source tells Hollywood Life.

“[Miley] would love it if Liam came to the VMAs to support her,” a family friend of Miley’s said, “but she’s trying not to put too much pressure on him.”

If push comes to shove, it’s highly likely that Liam will indulge Miley by coming to the 2017 VMAs with her. There is, however, a chance that he might not be able to make it on account of the fact that he just finished filming in New York.

“[Liam] hates going to those kinds of things even more than she does,” said an insider, “so she’s trying not to make a big deal of it. He just finished shooting a movie in New York but he hasn’t been released yet so at this point she doesn’t even know for sure if he’ll be in town.”

“Five years ago she would have turned this into a big power struggle,” the insider added, “but she’s changed a lot and has learned not to sweat the small stuff. She’ll be thrilled if he shows up but if he doesn’t she’s vowed not to take it personally if he’s a no show. She knows there are way more important things in life.”

#CelebNews #CelebGossip 5 People Miley Cyrus Dated Before (and After) Falling For Liam Hemsworth https://t.co/wjhJguPjO2 — Mums News & Info (@MumsStop) August 16, 2017

That said, Miley Cyrus still has a lot of things to look forward to even if it turns out that Liam won’t be able to come with her, what with her forthcoming album coming out on September 29. According to a source close to the singer, Cyrus is set to perform the song “Younger Now” at the 2017 VMAs.

It was only four years ago when Cyrus performed with Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music awards, but the singer’s persona this time around will be much different from what it had been years before. In fact, according to a source close to Cyrus, the new single she will be performing on Sunday will be much different from her past releases.

“Everyone who saw her rehearsal got emotional and some even got teary-eyed,” says the source. “This is a new and evolved Miley. Her energy was so different on stage, and there’s a new side to her that people will be surprised to see.”

Back in May, Miley Cyrus talked to Billboard about how she has evolved through the years, recounting that she was able to give up drugs and alcohol.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split in 2013, but rekindled their romance early last year. As such, it was Liam who inspired her to write “Malibu.”

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?” she said.

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” she added. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

Do you think Liam Hemsworth will be able to come with Miley Cyrus to the VMAs this coming Sunday?

