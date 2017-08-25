‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska And Husband Cole DeBoer Are ‘Ready’ For A New Baby?

Will Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcome their second child soon?

In a sneak peek at next Monday’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Chelsea Houska and her husband are seen discussing their expanding family as they set up a photo shoot for their son Watson in honor of his four-month birthday.

“How good would this blanket look if there were like two more babies on there,” DeBoer asked his wife, according to an August 25 report by Radar Online.

In response, Chelsea Houska asked her husband if he thought they would have another one by next year. In turn, Cole DeBoer said that he would welcome the idea of more children as soon as she was ready.

“What if I were ready now?” she asked.

“Then we’re ready now!” he replied.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating in 2014 and moved in together the following year. Then, after a late 2015 engagement, the couple tied the knot in October 2016 in front of a small group of their family and friends. At the time, Houska was several months pregnant with their first child and in January of this year, she gave birth to Watson Cole DeBoer just one day after her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason.

In addition to her child with Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska shares her seven-year-old daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind were involved in a drama-filled romance years ago and ever since it ended, they have been at war over their daughter. Luckily, despite their co-parenting turmoil, Houska has been able to create a stable home environment for the child at home with her husband and their son.

During an interview with People magazine in April of last year, prior to the revelation of her second pregnancy, the reality star said she’d like to have a few more children. So, when it comes to her future family with DeBoer, Chelsea Houska will likely welcome at least two more kids in the coming years.

[Featured Image by MTV]