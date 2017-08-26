Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is about to go head to head with undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather in a boxing bout this Saturday, August 26.

As McGregor’s life story gains more interest ahead of the Saturday night fight, his girlfriend Dee Devlin and son Jack McGregor has also taken over the spotlight. Here are five things to know about Conor McGregor’s longtime beau.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together for eight years

Devlin has been supporting McGregor ever since he was just starting out with his MMA career. The 30-year-old beauty, who is also from Dublin like McGregor, has been a constant fixture in all his fights, supporting him ringside even when he was still an unknown fighter.

McGregor said Devlin has “worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing,” Heavy reported.

She gave up her job to support McGregor

In an interview with VIP Magazine, McGregor gushed about his girlfriend, saying he wouldn’t be where he is now if it wasn’t for her. Devlin has been with McGregor from the very start and helped him as he built his career.

“She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her.”

Teamwork to make the dream work #throwback A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1) on May 25, 2016 at 12:24am PDT

Devlin is a hundred percent committed to supporting McGregor on the road, thus, she quit her job to be able to travel with him more. Now she helps manage the business side of the athlete’s career. Not only that, she also makes sure he eats well and helps him prepare before his matches.

“I cook, clean, pack his gym bag, all that kind of stuff,” Devlin told ESPN.

McGregor and Devlin have a son named Jack

In May 2017, Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin celebrated the birth of their firstborn, Jack McGregor. Although McGregor is a battle-hardened fighter, no one else brings out his soft side but Dee and Jack.

“I am a different man since my son was born,” McGregor said as he reflected on fatherhood, Mirror reported. “I certainly have my son in my thoughts constantly when I am training or up on stage.”

Recently, Conor showed a photo of three-month-old Jack looking dapper in a blue three-piece suit. It was designed by David August Heil, who is the same artist behind the controversial pinstripe suit Conor wore during the promotional tour for the Mayweather vs. McGregor event.

My mini-me! Conor McGregor gets his son suited up before Floyd Mayweather mega-fight https://t.co/tDQVG0LTel pic.twitter.com/CIc7Z1IjWv — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) August 24, 2017

She’s a style icon in Ireland

Dee Devlin won Most Stylish Newcomer at the VIP Style Awards in Dublin last year. In a switch of roles, McGregor was the one sitting on the sidelines and supporting Devlin as she received the award.

“I think how she looks and how she carries herself speaks for me, I don’t have to say nothing. I’m happy to take a back step on this one,” McGregor told Irish Mirror about his girlfriend’s style.

She’s going to be Mrs. McGregor soon

Sources close to the couple revealed that Conor McGregor is reportedly ready to propose to Dee Devlin and he might pop the question next year. It’s also expected to be the biggest wedding Dublin has ever since.

“Conor doesn’t do things by Halves,” sources told The Sun.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The main card will air on pay-per-view starting 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images]