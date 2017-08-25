LeBron James Has Had Enough Of Fans Burning Players’ Jerseys

According to most of his former colleagues, Isaiah Thomas embodies what it means to be a selfless teammate. He poured out his heart and soul to the Boston Celtics organization last year. The 5-foot-9 point guard averaged nearly 29 points per game last season and even played in a playoff game the day after his sister died in a tragic car accident. That’s why when theScore tweeted out a video of a Celtics fan burning Thomas’ jersey, the twitter universe nearly erupted. Many Celtics fans are claiming that this fan is not genuine. That narrative seems accurate, as the pyromaniac’s basis of information appears to be skewed.

Someone who knows the feeling of being forsaken by a franchise’s fans is Thomas’ new teammate, LeBron James. Countless of Cleveland Cavaliers fans burned LeBron’s jersey when the King decided to “take his talents to south beach.” James left an organization that was practically located in his hometown. Leaving was his choice. There’s a big difference here. Thomas didn’t leave by his own decision. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge dealt Thomas to the Cavs in order to get Kyrie Irving. So, what’s all the fuss and fire about?

Here’s a look at the tweet that spurred this trending topic.

Watch: Celtics fans bid farewell to Isaiah Thomas by burning his jersey https://t.co/aF2gCkY2Ka pic.twitter.com/GqINy3yLt5 — theScore NBA (@theScoreNBA) August 23, 2017

The amount of ignorance was too much to handle. James couldn’t sit back and watch his new teammate be treated the way he was when he left for Miami. He took to twitter to defend Thomas, among other players.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he’s dues as well and decided to do what’s best for him and family. Put in the work, got better…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren’t good, u guys would be the first to say “get them up out of here”. Man beat it! When “we”…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it’s “cowardly” “traitor”, etc but when it’s on the other side it’s “business” huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

As NBA fans, people tend to get carried away. They forget that the man wearing the uniform is a human; a human that could be dealing with many of the issues that an everyday citizen faces. Finances shouldn’t be an issue, but everybody has personal relationships. Also, any issue they do have is in the limelight. Instead of taking the time to grieve alone, they have to conceal it in front of the camera. That’s what Thomas tried to do on April 16, 2017.

LeBron’s comments were universal. He wasn’t just defending Thomas and Gordon Hayward. He was speaking out for the entire league. He was defending Kevin Durant, Irving, himself, and many other players. The list goes on. They may be in a higher tax bracket than the average citizen, but they answer to a boss too. A boss that is richer than they are. A boss that can trade them after they’ve given the organization all they have.

