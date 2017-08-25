Nikki Reed Flaunts Abs, Toned Post-Baby Body One Month After Giving Birth

Nikki Reed may only have given birth to her first child with husband Ian Somerhalder a month ago, but she already appears to be back in shape.

The former Twilight actress, who confirmed that she and Ian had welcomed a baby girl into the world earlier this month, posted a snap of herself working out with her brother, Nathan Reed, to Instagram this week where she showed off her incredibly toned post-baby body.

Almost exactly a month after the birth of her baby daughter, Bodhi Soleli, on July 25, Nikki shared the snap of her sibling laying on his back and lifting her up above him with his arms and legs as she flaunted her slim body in a black crop top and tiny shorts.

The star’s tiny waist was on display in the photo, while Nikki also gave fans a glimpse at her body – including her toned thighs and biceps – in her workout gear.

She then joked about having to change up her routine a little after giving birth last month and revealed that she had a unique TMI request for her brother in the caption.

Nikki admitted that she had to tell her brother to “stay away from my uterus” as the siblings got some exercise in with their mom, who took the workout snap.

While it looked like the star was doing something pretty strenuous as she proved on social media that she’s most definitely sprung back into shape and flaunted her post-baby body, she admitted in the caption that the move was actually pretty simple.

Nikki told fans that, although it looks like she’s been working out non-stop for months, she actually “can’t do much yet” when it comes to exercise as she continues to recover from labor.

The body-baring image uploaded to Instagram on August 24 was actually a repost of an image uploaded by the actress’s brother, who praised her for staying fit both during and after her pregnancy.

Nathan sweetly described Ian’s wife as being his “beautiful, loving, caring sister who is now a proud mother of a gorgeous little girl.”

He also commented on how fit she is just one month after welcoming her baby into the world with The Vampire Diaries actor.

“Can you believe how amazing she looks?” he wrote in the caption of the original photo uploaded to his account this week. “I swear she’s already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathalon next month…”

E! News confirmed earlier this month that Reed and Somerhalder had welcomed a baby girl into the world on July 25 and had named her Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

The two have stayed pretty quiet about their private life ever since they started dating in 2014 and are yet to even give the world a glimpse at their little bundle of joy.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle]