Did The Weeknd Take Aim At Bella Hadid On His New Song, ‘UnFazed’? Read The Lyrics

The Weeknd’s latest single, “UnFazed,” has fans wondering if the song is a diss track against his former girlfriend, model Bella Hadid.

Although the singer hasn’t confirmed any such news, a new report claims that The Weeknd has seemingly made it perfectly clear that he has happily moved on from his former romance with Bella Hadid with his fellow singer Selena Gomez by claiming he’s “unfazed.”

On August 25, Hollywood Life shared details of Uzi Vert’s surprise track, revealing that the lyrics of the song, which include “Don’t attach me to your name” and “It was never gonna last,” have appeared to confirm that marriage was never in the cards for The Weeknd and Bella Hadid. The Weeknd also sings about models and said someone wanted more fame.

Uzi Vert released his new album, Luv Is Rage 2, on August 25 after first giving fans a heads up on Twitter.

The Weeknd’s relationship with Bella Hadid was confirmed to be over in November of last year after they dated for nearly two years. Two months later, The Weeknd went public with his relationship with Selena Gomez after a romantic dinner date in Santa Monica, California and in the days that followed, they embarked on several more outings with friends in Los Angeles.

One week after The Weeknd stepped out with his new girlfriend, a source told People magazine that Bella Hadid was “hurt” to see her former boyfriend move on so quickly. A separate source told Hollywood Life that Bella Hadid was convinced that The Weeknd was embarking on a number of PDA-filled outings in an effort to get under her skin.

As the Hollywood Life source explained, Bella Hadid attempted to maintain a brave front for fans after her split from The Weeknd was confirmed, but after seeing him with Selena Gomez, she began to feel that her ex-boyfriend was rubbing their romance in her face. The insider also said that the model was heartbroken and humiliated by the relationship.

