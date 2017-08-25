Former World Champion Edge Reveals How And Why He Almost Left WWE To Sign With TNA Impact Wrestling

Edge will go down as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history, and injuries caused his career to end far too early. However, there came a time when everything almost changed. Edge is now a WWE Hall of Famer who had to retire due to a number of medical issues and injuries, but there was a time when he almost left Vince McMahon’s company. He has now revealed that TNA Impact Wrestling was trying very hard to bring him in.

On a recent episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Christian talked about how he left WWE in 2005 and ended up in TNA, which is now Global Force Wrestling. He stayed with the company until 2008 before returning to WWE, but his longtime friend and tag team partner never joined him.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., though, there was a time when Edge actually almost followed Christian and left WWE. TNA/GFW knew his contract was coming to an end sometime in 2008 or 2009, and he actually thought about it as the idea of a more lenient schedule was quite inviting.

Christian said he was “burnt out” with the WWE schedule and that his body was simply “beat up.” He knew that if he left WWE, things might never be the same for him, but he wanted to and needed to take a chance on furthering his career.

Upon his return to WWE, Christian had one of the best runs ever, and it really worked out well for him. The interesting thing is that during his time in TNA, he was almost joined by Edge.

Can you imagine the Rated-R Superstar in TNA and how much he would have changed the scope of things in WWE?

“Interesting little tidbit here that I don’t even know how much [Christian] know[s], if [Christian] even know at all, to be honest. I don’t recall talking to [Christian] about it. I don’t know how word gets out on contracts being up and things like that, but there was one point where my contract was coming up and TNA reached out to me, and [Christian was] there, so they reached out to me, and they told me numbers, and schedule, and all of these things. And for me, at that point, schedule was the thing that I was like, ‘well, that’d be a whole lot easier on the body’ because I was getting pretty beat up. It’s like [Christian] said, I started with WWE in ’97. At that point it was like 2008 or 2009. I can’t even remember. It’s a long time. Now, there [were] breaks because of injuries, but that was my body saying, ‘take a break dude,’ and I never did until something broke.”

Edge loved the idea of working with Christian again and being able to wrestle guys like Samoa Joe and AJ Styles, who were on that TNA roster at the time. After a while, he just realized that his dream had always been in the WWE and that was where he wanted to stay.

Near the time that TNA/GFW was talking to Edge, he was in the middle of the La Familia angle before moving onto major feuds with Chris Jericho, John Cena, The Nexus, and many others.

Edge is one of the all-time greats who came up through the ranks and became one of the most popular superstars of all time. It would have been strange to see him in TNA Impact Wrestling (now Global Force Wrestling), but the fans would have loved him anyway. The fact that he stayed in WWE showed that he had not only achieved his dream and wanted to keep living it, but it was also the fact that Edge was loyal and didn’t want to shake things up too much.

[Featured Image by WWE]