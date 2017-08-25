‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Focuses On Kids And Family Amid Divorce Rumors

Teresa Giudice may be caught up in the midst of divorce and cheating rumors, but she isn’t letting the swirling reports impact her life at home with her family.

As rumors continued to swirl claiming that she may have acted inappropriately behind her husband’s back and others that suggested her marriage to Joe Giudice is over, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram and celebrated her brother’s birthday with a family photo.

“Happy Birthday @joeygorga we love you,” Teresa Giudice wrote in the caption of an August 23 Instagram photo, which included her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Adrianna, and Melania, her brother, Joe Gorga, and their father, Giacinto Gorga.

Teresa Giudice’s photo featured Joe Gorga smiling at the camera with a homemade cake sitting in front of him. She also shared a photo of herself sitting on Joe Gorga’s lap as they celebrated his birthday.

Since she was released from the Danbury Correctional Institute in Connecticut, Teresa Giudice has been extremely close to her brother and his family and earlier this year, after the tragic loss of their mother, Giudice and the Gorgas opened their new restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta and Pizza.

As fans of Teresa Giudice will recall, the reality star and her family members promoted the new spot heavily on social media and included several family photo on the walls of their new venue.

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

In other Teresa Giudice news, a source recently shut down allegations of a feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

After the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 trailer featured a moment between them women in which Giudice pointed out that Gorga was only a Gorga by marriage, a source told Real Mr. Housewife that there is no tension between the women and insisted that the remain close.

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Danielle Staub, and Margaret Josephs, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]