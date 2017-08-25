Reza Farahan Defends Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Calling Asa Soltan Rahmati’s Baby A ‘B*****d’

So far on the current Shahs of Sunset, Reza Farahan has stayed mostly quiet as the others in the group, notably Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Mike Shouhed, question and criticize Asa Soltan Rahmati over being secretive about her relationship with Jermaine Jackson Jr. and their baby. Reza, who is supposedly good friends with Asa, has even stood by as MJ called Asa’s unborn child a “b*****d.”

Does Reza agree with MJ’s opinion that Asa is fake and that her relationship with Jermaine, with whom she has been in a relationship with for years, isn’t as perfect as she makes it seem? Is Reza simply trying to stay out of the drama between his two good friends?

In a Shahs of Sunset after show video, posted this morning, MJ addressed why she kept calling Asa’s unborn baby a “b*****d.” Reza, sitting next to MJ, defended her. MJ explained that her calling Asa’s unborn child a “b*****d” is more a reflection of how she feels about being a parent herself.

“The bastard comment has nothing to do with anybody but my choice. My mom left me. I feel abandonment issues. I don’t want to get pregnant and have a man leave me so it’s not about you. It’s not about anybody else. It’s not about what Tom did with Harry. It’s about Tommy Freight.”

As MJ defended herself, Reza chimed in to say that MJ was projecting. It seems that Reza feels as if MJ is projecting her own fears about being a single mother onto Asa’s situation.

“You’re projecting!”

Reza added that MJ cared so much about Asa’s baby that she was hand-making Asa a baby gift while sitting next to her very ill father in the hospital.

“She was f**king knitting a scarf for Asa’s baby out of organic cotton. She was knitting!”

Backstage with @mercedesjavid & @gg_golnesa when we were shooting the #shahs after-show! I feel like the cream filling of a sexy Persian bitch sandwich????Watch the hilarious video clips on @bravotv .com A post shared by Reza Farahan (@rezafarahan) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

While Asa and some viewers may have taken offense to MJ calling Asa’s unborn child a “b*****d,” Reza doesn’t think it was that big of a deal.

“I didn’t take it to heart the way some people might have. I took it with a grain of salt.”

In another after show video, Reza Farahan, again with Mercedes “MJ” Javid by his side, gave his opinion on why Asa Soltan Rahmati is secretive about her life.

“I think Asa’s secretive about her life because she likes having this magical mystique of the Persian pop priestess, you know, she wills things into existence. And I think it’s cool if you’re…”

At that point, MJ chimed in to point out that Asa, as a real woman, should just share everything.

“A magician, a sorcerer or a wizard, but if you wanna be a real woman, you have the courage to share everything.”

Stay real in a fake world. Don't let anyone kill your Vibe. You are Strong and Mighty Mighty. ????????????????????❤️ #priestess #asasoltan #golden #woman pic.twitter.com/tVvMduLDKT — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) August 25, 2017

Appearing separately by herself in the video, Asa explained why she kept her IVF procedure a secret from MJ. According to Asa, MJ is not to be trusted.

“MJ, again, is not a real friend. And if this was a normal friendship, someone’s going through IVF and I’ve done it, of course it would be f**ked up if I don’t tell them. This is not a normal friendship. She’s like really the devil towards me. And have you not seen how she treats her friendships? Nobody in their right mind would trust her with anything. Who needs enemies when you have friends like that.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Asa recently claimed that MJ was trolling her on Twitter.

In the last Shahs of Sunset episode, Asa Soltan Rahmati, at that point about mid-way through her pregnancy, dropped a bombshell when she admitted that she and Jermaine Jackson Jr. had some embryos frozen a few years ago. Asa maintained that as it happened, they didn’t need any medical assistance and just got pregnant naturally. In addition to questioning whether Asa, at 40, really just got pregnant naturally, Mercedes “MJ” Javid also pointed out that when she herself was freezing her eggs, Asa asked a lot of questions but never revealed that she already had some embryos frozen. As Reza Farahan looked on nervously, Asa countered that she didn’t tell MJ because she doesn’t trust her.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]