Celine Dion Reveals If She’s Dating A Year After Husband’s Death

Celine Dion is opening up about her dating life.

Just over a year and a half after her husband of 22 years, Rene Angelil, passed away from a long battle with throat cancer, a reporter appeared to get a little too close for comfort this week when asking the singer if she’s getting into the dating game.

“How are things going? It’s a whole new world for you,” a reporter asked the legendary singer of her romantic life during a recent event to promote her handbag line in Canada, pointing out that she’s “a single woman now.”

The star didn’t appear to want to answer the question about her love life and jokingly responded, “Are you asking me out?”

Celine then attempted to deflect from the question about finding love again and launched into her own rendition of Rihanna’s 2012 hit “Diamonds” to lighten the mood.

But it seems like the star’s performance didn’t exactly work when it came to changing the subject.

The reporter then asked again about her dating life, to which she joked about heading out on a date with him that night and continued her impromptu performance as she spoke with the media by launching into Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'” and then Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”

But while it seemed like Celine, understandably, wasn’t ready or willing to discuss dating again just over 18-months after losing her husband of more than two decades, Entertainment Tonight reported that she did then put on a more serious face and appeared to confirm that she is, in fact, dating.

Although she didn’t say a definite yes or no to the romance question amid rumors she could possibly be heading to the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, she did tell the reporter at the event that she’s “enjoying myself” when it comes to being single.

“I went through a lot,” she said, referring to her husband’s long battle with cancer. “At this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, I feel as though I can spread my wings.”

“There is a force that takes over when you believe,” Celine then continued of finding love again after her husband’s death, “and I’m a believer.”

While it sounds like the star may be ready to look for love again, it was just the past April that she confessed that it was “difficult” to see her dating another man so soon after Rene’s death.

“Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with [Rene], married to him,” she told the Sun earlier this year, confirming that she’d never so much as even kissed another man after she met her late husband (who also served as her manager) when she was just 12-years-old.

“He’s the love of my life,” the “My Heart Will Go On” singer continued. “It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day.”

But despite her admission, it was rumored just last month that the singer may have moved on and started dating her backing dancer, Pepe Munoz. The two were photographed arm in arm in Paris and put on a pretty steamy display as they danced together on stage during her recent European tour.

But while rumors swirled that Celine could have been getting cozy with the dancer, who is 17 years her junior, TMZ shut down reports suggesting that they’re dating.

The site confirmed that the singer is not in a romantic relationship with Pepe and made it clear that she’s still very much a single woman.

As for the real status of her relationship with the dancer, the outlet noted that they’re just good friends and know each other through mutual friends in Las Vegas, where Celine spends much of her time due to her Sin City residency concerts.

But while she may not have a new boyfriend in her life right now, Dion is showing off some skin.

Celine recently shocked fans when she stripped down and bared all for a photoshoot for Vogue magazine.

