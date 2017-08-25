Rumors State Joseph Duggar, Kendra Caldwell Are Getting Married Tomorrow

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have been engaged for a bit and they haven’t revealed their exact wedding date. Now, rumors are flying that they are going to end up getting married tomorrow. The Hollywood Gossip shared the details about why the fans think that they will be married in no time.

Most of the time when the Duggars get married they court for about three months, then are engaged for about three months and then end up getting married. Because of this pattern, the fans are pretty sure that Joseph and Kendra are getting married this weekend. If the Duggars do things the way they usually do, then that will probably be what happens.

They also had their joint bachelor and bachelorette party just three weeks ago. That would help explain why they had it if they are planning the wedding very soon. There is no reason to have this party months ahead of the big day.

Fans have been hearing the wedding date of October 7 due to a wedding registry that was posted online. The registry that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth had up for herself was actually not the date she was getting married. This was probably to trick the fans into thinking it was happening at a different time and Joe Duggar may have done the same thing with his registry.

As of right now, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell haven’t confirmed when they plan to get married. The fans are hopeful that they will get to see it on the upcoming season of Counting On. They seem to be a great couple who is ready to tie the knot. Of course, the second that they get married everyone is going to wonder when they are going to start a family. Jinger and Joy-Anna have both been married a bit, but haven’t actually started families of their own just yet.

It was a big day for the Duggar family! Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are engaged. Find out more on TLCme.com! #CountingOn A post shared by TLC (@tlc) on May 26, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar might be getting married tomorrow? Do you feel like this would be a good start to the new season of Counting On? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new Counting On episodes when they start airing again September on TLC.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar: Fast-Tracking Secret Wedding a la Joy-Anna?! https://t.co/C7o23xx2Gz — The Hollywood Gossip (@THGossip) August 2, 2017

[Featured Image by Counting On/Facebook]