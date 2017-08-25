Would Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Still Be Together If They Hadn’t Gotten Married?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were only married two years before calling it quits despite being together for over a decade. Cracks in their relationship, in fact, only appeared after they tied the knot in 2014, leading many to speculate they shouldn’t have gotten married in the first place. Would Pitt and Jolie still be together if they hadn’t exchanged vows?

E! Online reports that Jolie felt different after getting married. The two were together for almost ten years before getting married in a romantic ceremony in France. After being declared husband and wife, Jolie admitted that their relationship changed and that it felt like a completely new chapter.

The first red flag surfaced when the two decided to star and produce the film, By the Sea, which was about a married couple on the brink of disaster. The movie was the first collaboration between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie since Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, and despite a $10 million budget, it fell flat on its face.

In December of 2014, Jolie opened up about her new marriage and the importance of family. The actress admitted that raising six children while working on a Hollywood career was hard work, but she assured everyone that her family was the top priority.

Things turned from bad to worse when Jolie started working on the movie, First They Killed My Father, in Cambodia last year. The Tomb Raider star admitted that her marriage started to get difficult while working on the film, although she refused to admit that her busy schedule had anything to do with the falling out.

As far as Pitt is concerned, the actor blames his drinking problem for the failed marriage. This past spring, Pitt admitted that he drank way too much before the divorce and that alcohol played a role in the split. He has since received help for his addiction and has been sober for the better part of 2017.

With Pitt’s life turned around, inside sources told Life & Style that Jolie regrets the divorce and actually wants her ex-husband back. The only problem is that Pitt reportedly wants nothing to do with Jolie and is focused solely on being a good father to their six children. It’s hard to tell if Pitt and Jolie would be in a similar situation if they hadn’t married, but there’s no denying that things started going downhill the moment they walked down the aisle.

