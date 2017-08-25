Are Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Dating Again? ‘She Left Backstage With Him’

Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dating again? A source for People said that the two have been recently seeing each other more frequently than usual. It’s unclear, however, if they have rekindled their relationship. But one thing the source emphasized is that Emma and Andrew still deeply care about each other.

“They never stopped caring about each other. Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other.”

The pair, who separated in 2015 following a four-year romance, sparked rumors that they’re dating again when the Oscar winning actress visited the AmazingSpider-Man actor in London back in May. Was Emma just being a supportive ex-girlfriend? Maybe so, but it bears noting that she paid Andrew another visit when he performed for the 25th anniversary revival of Angels in America at the National Theater last Saturday. An eyewitness also told People that Emma Stone left backstage with Andrew Garfield after the show was concluded.

“She was in the audience watching the show,” the eyewitness said. “She left backstage with him.”

Emma did say back in 2016 — a year after their breakup — that she still loves Andrew “very much.” Even after their split, the two have remained close. In fact, the two have been seen stepping out together on numerous occasions. Last August, the former couple were seen enjoying an afternoon stroll through London, although a source said that the outing was “strictly platonic.” And then last December, during a round table discussion with fellow actors for the Hollywood Reporter, Andrew picked Emma when he was asked which one actor or actress he would take with him to a desert island.

“Emma Stone,” he said. “I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come.”

Hope isn’t lost for a reunion between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield https://t.co/GFqYsOQDPd pic.twitter.com/3Ig7wFKonW — Marie Claire (@marieclaireuk) August 25, 2017

Another insider close to Emma dismissed the dating rumors, saying that the two are focusing on their respective careers at the moment.

“They care about each other and encourage the other’s career,” the source said. “They’re great friends.”

Here's to the ones who still dream that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone will get back together. https://t.co/4FMq2fLKZR pic.twitter.com/E0sC6rWCLU — E! News (@enews) August 23, 2017

That same source, however, isn’t discounting the possibility of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dating again, suggesting that it could happen if the “if the timing is right.”

When their split was confirmed back in October 2015, an insider for People said that the former couple have separated amicably. The two still have love for one another and remain close, said the source.

Do you think Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are on the verge of getting back together? Or are they already dating again but have been keeping it a secret? Feel free to share your thoughts on the couple below.

