Lala Kent Shares Racy Photo On Instagram: ‘We Are Women And We Are Free’

Lala Kent is known for her racy behavior and earlier this week, she shared a shocking photo of herself wearing absolutely nothing on Instagram.

After telling fans on Twitter that she was a “f**king loose cannon,” Lala Kent took to Instagram where she posted a photo of herself with her backside facing the camera and her top half covered with a heart emoji.

In the caption, Lala Kent encouraged women to rise against the media’s expectations of their bodies and be free. She also said that a women’s choice of clothing or lack thereof doesn’t mean a thing.

“We are women and we are free. We are in this together,” she explained.

Lala Kent disabled her comments on the racy photo.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent was brought to Vanderpump Rules for its fourth season after being hired as a hostess at SUR Restaurant. However, after going topless during a cast trip and finding herself in the midst of a flirting scandal with Jax Taylor, she began feuding with a number of her co-stars. Then, during Season 5, after calling out Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder for gaining wait during the show’s hiatus, her tension with her co-stars reached an all-time high.

Lala Kent then quit Vanderpump Rules midway through Season 5 after her co-stars began targeting her secret relationship, claiming that Kent was hiding her boyfriend from the cameras because he was a married man.

While that married man was believed to be Randall Emmett, who married actress Ambyr Childers years ago, Kent never confirmed the identity of her mystery man. That said, both Emmett and Kent were recently seen at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Emmett was seen on the field and Kent was seen in the stands with fellow Bravo star Craig Conover.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

