Former spy and CIA operative Valerie Plame has a plan to rid the country of Donald Trump on Twitter, and that’s by buying the majority share. Through crowd-funding, Plame, the wife of former Ambassador Joe Wilson, wants to buy a controlling stake in Twitter and ban Trump. Former CIA officer Plame, now living with her family in New Mexico, has started a GoFundMe page to thwart Trump.

Donald Trump is a big fan of Twitter, which he uses daily to communicate with the American people and the world. He is known to tweet early in the morning and late at night, often to the ire of those who oppose him and the delight of those who support him. So far, the biggest Twitter goof has been when President Trump tweeted late at night about something called “covfefe” which most people still don’t understand.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

Throughout the night, people everywhere tweeted back, but Trump had taken a Twitter break, and nobody else noticed that this odd tweet was hanging out there unchecked. But media sources like Heavy wondered how a typo by a president could go without anyone in the White House noticing that a mistake had been made.

“That’s quite a typo even for a president who’s been ridiculed for them in the past. The tweet also begs the question, of course, as to what the Leader of the Free World was doing up so late tweeting strange words that no one’s ever heard of before.”

valerie plame just asked for a billion dollars to buy twitter on cnn and wolf's face didn't move pic.twitter.com/ZjU8xWH2s3 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 24, 2017

Valerie Plame is no longer with the CIA, but instead, writes spy thrillers. She also works with the counter-proliferation group, Global Zero. Plame expressed concern that Trump’s Twitter use was putting us all at risk on her GoFundMe page, which is called “Let’s buy Twitter and Ban Trump!” Plame explains that Trump’s use of Twitter could be the beginning of the end.

“Time and again his use of this huge global platform has major consequences in the real world. Trump has already brought us closer to nuclear war than any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can’t take Trump’s nukes away (yet!), but we can take away his biggest megaphone and stop him from tweeting armageddon.”

Plame is seeking to raise $1 billion, which would be the largest crowd-sourcing effort to date. If Plame is unable to raise the necessary amount of money, she will donate anything raised to Global Zero.

Raising $1 billion would give Plame an eight percent stake in Twitter, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but Plame believes it could help enact change.

“It’s a very ambitious goal. I recognize that. One billion dollars is a whole bunch of money. But the real hope in launching the campaign is to shine a spotlight on how dangerous Trump’s use of Twitter really is. We don’t have to sit by while Trump uses his enormous global platform to undermine our national security. We would love to be able to actually force Twitter’s hand to live up to its rules, explicitly forbidding hate speech and encouraging violence.”

Former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is crowdfunding an effort to buy control of Twitter and kick off Trump. https://t.co/406EIItKbh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2017

Valerie Plame doesn’t think that waiting four years to shut Donald Trump down is a wise idea.

“We don’t need to wait until 2020 to shut him down.”

For the record, it would take $6 billion to gain a controlling share of Twitter, but $1 billion “would give her [Plame] a strong position.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote an official response to the efforts of Valerie Plame.

“[Wilson’s] ridiculous attempt to shut down his 1st Amendment is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation.”

But is Valerie Plame attempting to obstruct the 1st Amendment rights of Donald Trump? Experts say no, as the 1st Amendment only protects our free speech from government interference. It does not “obligate private companies to provide a platform for users to say whatever they want.”

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

John Legend Reacts To His Twitter Hack Before Oscars, Calling…

Yes, That Is Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer On ‘SNL’ As Twitter…

Odd Trump Tweet About #Covfefe Goes Viral, And Comics Like James…

Trump Calls Out Senators Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer On Twitter…

TechCrunch says it is unclear whether Valerie Plame believes she can actually pull this off or if she just wants to start a discussion about getting President Trump off of Twitter. While Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hasn’t made an official comment about the Plame project, in the past, he has stated that the “president’s tweets suggesting violence toward journalists and others aren’t in violation of the platform’s rules.”

Do you think that Valerie Plame believes that she can really buy Twitter to stop Trump from tweeting dangerous information?

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]