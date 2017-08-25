‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Targets Devon, Gets Scoop On Mariah,Tessa? Braeden On Victor-Nikki

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that following her break up with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), Hilary (Mishael Morgan) turns her attention back to her ex-husband Devon (Bryton James). She plots to end Devon’s romance with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Hilary obviously wants her ex-husband back and there is nothing she would love more than to hurt Mariah by breaking up her romance with Devon.

Hilary Wants Devon Back, Will She Get A Hot Scoop On Mariah And Tessa?

Hilary will have to find a way to tear Devon and Mariah apart. She could do so if she finds a secret about Mariah that could be blown up into a scandal.

Young and the Restless spoilers and buzz indicate that while seeking a way to end Mariah and Devon’s romance, Hilary could stumble upon evidence of Mariah and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) secret relationship.

Mariah and Tessa have tried to keep their relationship a secret since their first kiss in San Francisco. Will Hilary get a hot scoop on Mariah and Tessa? Will she catch the two sharing another secret kiss, and will she air the scoop on The Hilary Hour?

Viewers will recall that Hilary recently aired footage showing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in a dreadful meltdown during a confrontation with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes).

Noah Reappraises His Relationship With Tessa

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Noah (Robert Adamson) reappraises his relationship with Tessa. He believes that Tessa is hiding secrets from him, and he is right about it.

Tessa made Mariah promise not to tell anyone that Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) is her sister. Tessa appears to fear that Noah will judge her unfavorably and have a low opinion of her if he finds out about her past. Mariah tries to convince Tessa that she is mistaken that Noah will judge her unfavorably. However, Tessa is not reassured.

Hilary gets dumped and Victor decides to pay Faith a visit in the Young and The Restless recap for Aug 23 https://t.co/ehOetxM2oE #YR — Mod Matt (@SOFMattsMusings) August 22, 2017

Noah is also aware of Tessa’s budding relationship with Mariah, and that Tessa is more comfortable sharing her secrets with Mariah. Tessa’s lack of openness makes Noah to have second thoughts about their relationship.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) learns from Mariah that Crystal is Tessa’s sister. The information proves useful to Sharon who is trying to rescue Crystal from a sex trafficking ring.

Eric Braeden Talks About The Future Of Nikki And Victor

Victor’s (Eric Braeden) relationship with members of his family, including Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), remains tense. Young and the Restless spoilers, however, tease a future reconciliation between Nikki and Victor.

On the last #YR, Hilary witnesses an argument between Victoria and Hochman. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/0QkOjbQTZ3 pic.twitter.com/QN1YRVVZUn — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 18, 2017

Braeden dropped the hint that fans can expect Victor and Nikki to get back together again in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest. According to Braeden, the secret behind the success of the Y&R super couple is that although they often quarrel, there is a bond between them that is hard to break. Their quarrels only help the audience to understand the pair better, according to Braeden.

“Essentially what people react to, I think, is vulnerability in the characters they watch,” Braden told Soap Opera Digest. “I don’t care how mean they are, how ruthless they can be or whatever, but there is a vulnerability, and there’s a vulnerability in this relationship to Nikki and vice versa. I think that is what people respond to.”

Nikki will eventually fall out with Jack (Peter Bergman) who is engaged in a full-blown war with his half-brother, Billy (Jason Thompson), and is also scheming obsessively to destroy Brash & Sassy. Billy has vowed to punish Jack for his endless villainous scheming. Nikki will likely reconnect with Victor after Jack’s intrigue against Brash & Sassy blows up in his face. Fans can also expect that Nikki will play a major role in resolving the ongoing confrontation between Victor and Nick.

Y&R spoilers tease that Nikki makes an effort to broker a truce between Victor and Nick. Her initial effort fails but she does not give up. Sooner or later, Victor will become weary of his obsessive quest for revenge against Nick.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]