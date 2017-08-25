Kelly Ripa Leaving ‘Live’? Inside Their Feud And Ryan Seacrest’s Reported Top Pick To Replace Her

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been co-hosting for three months, and they’re already fighting rumors of an intense feud. With Ripa reportedly unhappy about how Seacrest agreed to host the American Idol reboot, is she on the verge of the leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan?

Closer Weekly reports that Ripa was furious when she learned about Seacrest’s involvement with American Idol. Sources claim that she had no idea Seacrest was being considered for the part, and the surprise almost sent her over the edge. The move allegedly made her feel like she was going through another betrayal, much like Michael Strahan’s sudden exit last year.

“Kelly is truly pissed that, after all the time ABC spent negotiating with Ryan for Live, they would then buy the show that made him a household name and take him away. [She] really thought Live would be Ryan’s focus,” the insider shared.

Kelly Ripa announced Seacrest as her new co-host back in May, a little over a year after Strahan departed for a spot on Good Morning America. Ripa went through an arduous process to find a co-host and shared the set with 68 guest hosts before settling on Seacrest. Unfortunately, the show’s ratings have steadily declined since Seacrest came on board, and it sounds like Ripa is starting to have second thoughts about her future on Live.

The source revealed that Seacrest is not attractive to the show’s older demographic. Although the American Idol host appeals to a younger audience, daytime viewers don’t feel a strong connection. Considering the dip in ratings, Ripa is starting to think she and producers made a big mistake casting him as the co-host.

Ripa has not commented on her plans to leave the show, but there’s already talk about who might replace her. According to The Hollywood Gossip, there’s a chance that Kim Kardashian will be the new co-host if Ripa leaves the talk show. These reports have not been confirmed, but Kardashian and Seacrest do have a strong connection.

Seacrest helped Kardashian create a household brand with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which has been running strong since 2007. If Ripa decides to leave soon, sources claim that Seacrest will throw his support behind Kardashian. Whether or not producers agree, of course, is another matter.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC.

