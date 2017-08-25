‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Supports ‘Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky’

Scheana Marie is supporting Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s new spinoff as she films Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

Although Scheana Marie is currently vacationing in Big Bear with boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta, the longtime reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress took to Twitter earlier this week to encourage her fans and followers to tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky on Wednesday night.

“It’s here!!!! Tonight is the night!!!! #JaxAndBrittany Take Kentucky premieres on @Bravotv @ 9pm!!! Woohoo!!” Scheana Marie tweeted on August 23.

Scheana Marie also shared a second tweet in which she revealed that she was enjoying an early dinner in Big Bear so she would be home in time to see the premiere of her Vandepump Rules co-stars’ spinoff show. As fans may have noticed, Scheana Marie has been in Big Bear for the past few days and also visited the resort town earlier this month.

Scheana Marie’s co-stars landed their own spinoff series at the end of last year after first debuting their romance during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules. As fans saw on Wednesday night, Taylor and Cartwright’s spinoff is based in Kentucky, where Cartwright’s family owns a farm.

While Scheana Marie’s potential role on the spinoff has not yet been confirmed, she and a few other Vanderpump Rules co-stars were seen spending time with Cartwright and her family during the series’ production several months ago.

In other Scheana Marie news, the reality star and her co-stars have been filming for the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules for the past few months, and later this year, she will likely introduce her boyfriend to fans for the very first time.

Although Scheana Marie began spending time with Robert Parks-Valletta at the end of last year after splitting from husband Mike Shay, the actor has not been seen on the show.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

