Kate Middleton Pregnant? All The Clues That She Really Is Expecting Baby No. 3

Rumors of Kate Middleton’s pregnancy were reignited after the Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly sent to a London hospital last week. Are Middleton and Prince William expecting their third baby?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Middleton stayed overnight in the hospital while her mom, Carole Middleton, watched her other kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It isn’t known what prompted the sudden medical care, but it’s possible that Middleton is suffering from another severe bout of morning sickness.

In 2012, doctors diagnosed Middleton with hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes vomiting and severe nausea. Middleton made several hospital visits during her first two pregnancies, all of which tipped fans off that she was pregnant. Middleton and William have not confirmed the pregnancy rumors this time around, but she has been vocal about expanding the family.

In July, Your Tango reports the couple received a baby gift in Poland, and Middleton commented that they need to have another kid so that they could use it. She also loves being at home and raising the little ones, so adding another baby to the mix would be a perfect scenario for her and William.

That said, the only person who might not want Kate Middleton sidelined with another baby is Queen Elizabeth. As she gets older in age and closer to retirement, Elizabeth needs the younger members of the family to start taking on more royal responsibilities. Middleton won’t be able to do that if she is expecting a third child.

Further, author Phil Dampier, an expert on the royal family, claims that William doesn’t want any more kids. Dampier says that he talked about the issue with Middleton at a reception last year, and she joked that William would leave her if they had any more babies. Those comments, of course, were over a year ago, and a lot of things have changed since then.

We can only hope that Middleton and William release more details about her latest hospital stint and clear or confirm the pregnancy rumors. Until then, all signs are pointing toward another member of the royal family arriving in the near future.

