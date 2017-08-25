Ahead Of Her Trial’s Verdict, Thailand’s Former PM Yingluck Shinawatra Fled The Country

The 50 year old former Prime-Minister of Thailand, Yingluck Shinawatra, has fled the country ahead of the reading of the verdict of her trial for the crime of abuse of power. According to The New York Times, the news were divulged this Friday by a member of her own party, the Pheu Thai Party.

Earlier this Friday’s morning, Ms. Yingluck’s lawyer, Norawit Larlaeng, had declared that she was too ill to attend to the court. He insisted that she has Meniere’s disease, suffering from headaches and dizziness, although no doctor’s certificate was shown to testify for that.

However, she is known to have moved to Singapore last Wednesday, accompanied by her son.

Ms. Yingluck became Prime-Minister of Thailand in August 5, 2011, leaving the post in May 7, 2014. She was accused of having used her position to mismanage funds related with a rice subsidy, which may have costed her country up to eight billion dollars.

This crime may cost her a sentence of 10 years in prison, along with a lifetime ban from political activities.

Moreover, her Commerce Minister, Boonsong Teriyapirom, was sentenced to 42 years in prison for tampering with the same subsidy.

Although Ms. Yingluck had previously told her supporters to avoid demonstrations, hundreds of them appeared near the courthouse where she was supposed to have appeared today, being kept at bay by police barricades.

This is not the first time an important political figure fled Thailand. Back in 2006, Ms. Yingluck’s own older brother, Thanksin Shinawatra, fled after being overthrown by the military. He was accused and eventually convicted of corruption. At the time Ms. Yingluck remained in Thailand, in spite of being the target of some charges herself.

In spite of these events, and although lacking much political experience, she went on to become Thailand’s first female Prime-Minister. She was also the younger PM in over 60 years, and enjoyed a great amount of popularity at the time.

During an interview to CNN last year, Ms. Yingluck stated that she had never thought about fleeing the country, and there is indeed no proof about her leaving Thailand since she was removed from office. Some of her supporters still stand by that feeling and told the media that there is a chance she will come back to fight for her position.

However, her current whereabouts are indeed unknown. The Thai media keeps speculating about the issue, with some thinking she may still be within the Asia-Pacific region, in places like Singapore, Cambodia or Hong-Kong. Alternatively, she could have gone to more distant locations like Dubai or the United Arab Emirates.

Thailand is a relevant player in Southeast Asia. The country has been showing a quick economic growth, which in the region is second only to Indonesia’s. Around 68 million people live in the country.

Although officially a constitutional monarchy, the fact remains that in Thailand the military have considerable political power. The armed forces of Thailand are quite well-equipped, with the Air Force flying Swedish JAS-39 fighters, and with the national Navy boasting one aircraft carrier. Successive Thai governments have conceded to provide the military what they want in order to please the generals.

The strong military junta is supported by the richest elements of Thai society and, according to The Telegraph, there is a strong divide between the military-aligned elites and the poor rural populations. Because they publicly aligned with the latter, the Shinawara family has found a great amount of public support among the rural areas.

The mismanagement of the rice subsidy which led to the trial of Ms. Yingluck was described by her detractors as a way to pander to her voting base at the expense of the public funds. The family’s supporters, nicknamed “Red Shirts”, have in past gathered in the streets to defend the Shinawatras in times of need.

With Ms. Yingluck now fleeing the country and with the military junta having used the last three years to reinforce its position, it is highly unlikely that populists like the former Prime-Minister will have much success in Thailand during the next few years. The social divide remains, nevertheless.

[Featured Image by Sakchai Lalit/AP Images]