‘Bachelor’ Stars Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Split: Couple Confirms Breakup Five Months After Finale Aired

The Bachelor fans watched Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi get engaged during their finale last spring, and while many doubted they would last, their supporters were rooting for them. There had been some signs early on that the relationship was going well, but speculation had started to swirl that trouble was brewing. Now, the Bachelor duo confirms that they have ended their engagement. What did Grimaldi and Viall say about their split?

E! Online confirms that Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall split just five months after their Bachelor finale aired. They shared an exclusive statement with the outlet saying that they gave the relationship their all, and they share that it is with great heartbreak that they acknowledge that they did not get the fairytale ending they wanted.

Nick and Vanessa add that this breakup was not an easy decision, but they say they still have a lot of love and admiration for one another and will continue to be there for one another. As Bachelor fans know, Grimaldi had moved to Los Angeles to be with Viall throughout his time on Dancing With the Stars and had stayed there after the season ended.

The Bachelor stars spent a lot of time together, both in California and in her native Canada. However, there were a fair number of fans who suspected that this relationship was far more flawed than either Nick or Vanessa wanted to admit. Grimaldi’s Instagram profile doesn’t reference Viall or the show at all now, but she does still have pictures of Nick up at this point, with the last one being posted on August 15.

I may not have to carry the grocery bags but sometimes I still gotta feed him ???? @hellofresh #openwide #partner A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Viall’s Instagram doesn’t reference the show or Grimaldi at all either, and his most recent post has a number of follower comments speculating on the status of his Bachelor engagement. A quick scroll through recent posts indicate that followers questioned whether Nick and Vanessa were still together and wondered why they had not confirmed a split if, indeed, the engagement was over.

Now that the news is out, many Bachelor viewers will speculate about how real the relationship ever was and what ultimately caused the breakup. Based on Nick and Vanessa’s statement, it doesn’t sound as if anybody will be flinging any mud despite the end of the engagement. Are you surprised that Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall split already?

My WCW …Can't take my eyes off you ????. #love ##wcw A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on May 24, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

