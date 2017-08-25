Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher News: Couple Settle Legal Dispute, Celebrate Kunis’ Birthday In Budapest

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have taken time away from the spotlight recently to spend it with their adorable family. The couple, who first met while co-stars on the hit series That 70’s Show, welcomed their second child, Dimitri, in November of 2016.

Despite sharing openly about parenting and their children, the adorable couple took legal action for reasons that the two have made quite clear in recent years. After their first child, daughter Wyatt, was born, Kutcher and Kunis let the media know that they want absolute privacy regarding their children and that they will provide pictures should they choose to do so.

Unfortunately Mail Online crossed a line back in 2015 when pictures were published by the publication taken by paparazzi with a long lens camera and without the permission of the star duo.

As the Guardian relayed, the actions by the Mail, led to legal action. However, the law suit regarding the images, has resulted in a fair settlement for all, and it certainly allowed media members to grasp how serious Mila and Ashton are about protecting their children from an unwanted spotlight.

The publication relayed details noted by representatives.

“Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and MailOnline are pleased to confirm through their legal representatives that they have reached a satisfactory resolution of their legal action.”

The representative goes on to outline stipulations about future photographs of the couple and their children, mainly noting “an agreement to pixelate photographs of their daughter, wyatt, son Dimitri,” and any other children the couple may have.

At this time it is unclear as to whether there was any form of payment made to Mila and Ashton in addition to said agreement.

Kunis and Kutcher launched law suits in January and again in May of 2015 and their reasons for doing so were explained plainly in court documents, stating “they should be allowed to enjoy family outings without being pursued by photographers.” Documents also stated that Mila and Ashton have “made it clear that they do not agree to the publication of photographs” of their children on such occasions, without their knowledge.

Mila Kunis celebrated her 34th birthday in Hungary with hubby Ashton Kutcher! https://t.co/qOmN3HNvpg pic.twitter.com/hTyhoEoNX6 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 16, 2017

Clearly words of the stars have now been heeded seeing as there have been no photos recently published of the couple’s youngsters, yet Mila and Ashton were snapped enjoying a fun trip to Budapest for the beauty’s 34th birthday. It was relayed that Wyatt and Dimitri were also along for the trip in addition to other friends and family members, as E! News noted.

Getting emotional over how perfect Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been together from the very start. https://t.co/Mqs5x2RS2j ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NqVea4HjRA — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) August 23, 2017

[Featured Image By Sean M. Haffey /Getty Images]