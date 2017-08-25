Todd Chrisley At War With His ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Spin-Off Producers, Daughter Savannah ‘Heartbroken’

The Chrisley Knows Best family can’t seem to get it together, as far as the gossip blogs are concerned. Todd Chrisley, for example, recently got a spin-off talk show on the strength of the Chrisley Knows Best success (and let’s face it — he’d make a pretty good host, because he’s really funny), but the show was supposed to air over 3 years ago, and is only finally getting legs now.

Granted, it’s not unusual for shows or films to go into what’s called “production hell” in the entertainment industry. The unusual part is when the show comes out of production hell, goes into development, and the creator makes the production team crazy.

That’s pretty much the accusation made by Radar Online, who is suggesting that the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch is going so far off the deep end that he’s literally “at war” with the team.

What’s more, network executives believe that According to Chrisley — which is what Todd decided to name his new talk show — isn’t going to do well.

“According to insiders close to production, network execs have little faith in Chrisley’s creation. ‘He is using this talk show as a platform to call out and dispel all of the rumors about his life, his past, his family and his marriage,'” the source told Radar. “Unfortunately, viewers are not going to be able to relate to this. It will not last very long!”

While the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch is at war with his production team, his daughter is at war with her broken heart.

As many fans know, Savannah Chrisley recently broke up with her boyfriend, Luke Kennard, after only four months of a courtship.

More details about this split have been revealed by Radar Online, who is reporting that the 20-year-old “cannot stop crying” about the demise of her relationship.

These latest reports go contrary to Savannah’s public assertions that “everything is fine” and that the split was amicable and necessary for the continuation of their respective careers.

What’s more, Savannah said that she was concerned that she “wasn’t the only one” in Kennard’s life. She was right to worry, because apparently, she “wasn’t the only one”!

“Luke was still talking to his ex-girlfriend Anna Castro the entire time. He told Savannah that he is still very much in love with her,” the source told Radar.

“Savannah even went so far as to try and befriend Anna on social media, but Anna has her blocked! She is saying that she is just ‘done with men.’ Her heart is still broken, and she is a complete mess over this,” the source added.”

Now that’s pretty terrible.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]