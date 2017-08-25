‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shocking Details On Will Horton’s Return To Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for this fall reveal that Will Horton will return to Salem in a shocking new storyline. While fans are excited to have Will back, it seems that his arrival will come at the worst possible time.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives viewers will spend the rest of the summer gearing up for two big weddings in Salem. As fans already know, Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux have recently reunited, and they’re ready to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple aren’t wasting anytime planning their wedding, and they can’t wait to be man and wife again.

Meanwhile, Sonny Kiriakis has moved on from the loss of his first husband, Will Horton, and is ready to take the next step with current boyfriend, Paul Narita. Sonny and Paul are also planning their nuptials, and it seems that a double wedding will be in order for the two couples, with Chad and Sonny serving as each other’s best man.

Of course, Days of Our Lives fans will see Will make his return to Salem just in time to crash Chad and Abigail and Sonny and Paul’s double wedding. Will’s return will shock everyone in attendance at the wedding, but nobody more than Sonny, who will be overjoyed, confused, and heartbroken to see Will alive and back in Salem.

What will this mean for Sonny and Paul’s relationship? It seems that Sonny will be torn between his love for his former husband, Will, and the man he was ready to spend the rest of his life with, Paul. The choice will not be easy for poor Sonny, and it will likely lead to some very interesting scenes between the three men.

To make matters worse, the love triangle will be especially awkward due to the fact that Will had cheated on Sonny with Paul before he was “killed” by the necktie killer, Ben Weston. There will be so many questions that will need to be answered when Will returns to Salem this fall.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Are you happy that Will is returning to Salem?

[Featured Image by Max Morse/Getty Images]